Hunt for 'terrorist' gunman after Serbia rocked by second mass murder

A manhunt is underway near Serbia's capital where a gunman has killed at least eight people and injured 13.

The mass shooting on Thursday was the second such violent crime in the Balkan nation this week.

A 21-year-old gunman armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving car driving around three villages south of Belgrade, state-run RTS television reported.

The incident comes a day after the worst school shooting in Serbia's recent history, in which a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students at a school in downtown Belgrade.

The back-to-back mass shootings have left the country in a state of shock, with thousands flocking to makeshift memorial sites while others have queued to donate blood.

As the sun began to rise early Friday, there was a heavy police presence in the area of the latest shooting and a helicopter circling overhead with a spotlight appearing to search for the fugitive gunman, according to an AFP photographer on the scene.

Roughly 600 police personnel had been deployed to the area, according to RTS, with members of an elite anti-terrorist unit patrolling the highway.

The road leading to the villages of Malo Orasje and Dubona had also been sealed by authorities.

Worried relatives gathered outside the emergency medical centre in Belgrade, where at least eight injured people were hospitalised, N1 television reported.

Health Minister Danica Grujicic briefly visited the centre and Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shooting a "terrorist act".

Serbia is set to begin a three-day mourning period on Friday, during what is normally a festive time in the country with people flocking outdoors and filling cafes to meet with friends and families.

