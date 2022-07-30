Hunt waives preliminary hearing, requests bond reduction

Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
Jul. 29—Brittany Nichole Hunt, 27, of Westover, the woman accused of putting her newborn baby inside a backpack and then putting the backpack inside a crawl space in her residence, waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Friday.

Hunt was taken into custody July 15 and charged with gross child neglect. Her bond was set at $150, 000. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Hunt's attorney did request a bond reduction for his client, citing a minimal criminal history prior to this incident, and family members willing to support the woman.

Magistrate Judge Ron Bane agreed to lower Hunt's bond to $75, 000 in addition to required day report.

