Hunted in Brooklyn: Masih Alinejad stands defiant against the Iranian regime

Julia Saqui
·1 min read

Masih Alinejad said she "doesn't care" if the Iranian regime kills her, because they will never kill the idea of women's freedom.

The journalist and activist faces constant death threats after launching a campaign against Iran’s compulsory hijab law. As part of the movement, Iranian women share videos of themselves removing their hijabs.

“They can kill me” she told the Independent, “But they cannot kill an idea. The idea of fighting for dignity, for freedom, that’s beautiful”.

Last week Iranian women began shaving their heads and burning hijabs after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly beaten and died after Iran’s morality police arrested her for wearing an “improper hijab”.

