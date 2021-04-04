Hunter Biden "100% certain" he will be cleared from DOJ probe

Hunter Biden told CBS Sunday Morning he is "cooperating completely" with an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into his finances, and that he is certain that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Why it matters: Hunter Biden's business dealings became a point of attack during the 2020 presidential election for Trump and other Republicans, who have tried to insinuate the presence of corruption in the Biden family. Biden confirmed last December that the probe is being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

The interview, airing in two parts, comes ahead of the release of his book, "Beautiful Things," which comes out on April 6.

What he's saying: Though the First Son said he couldn't disclose details about the investigation, he stated that he is "100% certain that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing."

"All I can do is cooperate and trust in the process."

He also addressed a New York Post report about a laptop of his that contained allegedly incriminating evidence that he had supposedly left in a Delaware repair shop two years ago.

Biden said he couldn't recall leaving his laptop at a repair shop but noted, "there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence."

