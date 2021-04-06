Hunter Biden admits Ukrainian board position created negative 'perception'

Verity Bowman
·2 min read
Then-US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, at a basketball game in 2010 - Jonathan Ernst&#xa0;/REUTERS
Hunter Biden has admitted creating a negative “perception” that he missed at the time after accepting a job at a Ukrainian gas company when his father Joe Biden was vice-president.

The 51-year-old’s business dealings with Burisma gave Republicans an opening to criticise President Biden, who led the Obama administration’s US-Ukrainian relations, during his election campaign. Concerns of a conflict of interest were first raised in 2015.

"I know that it is hard to believe with 2020 hindsight how I could possibly have missed that," Mr Biden told the BBC in an interview aired on Tuesday.

Mr Biden also admitted that his father’s reputation and name had played a “large part” in him being offered a role on the board of directors.

President Barack Obama (L-R), Vice President Joe Biden and Biden&#39;s son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game - JONATHAN ERNST&#xa0;/Reuters
“I think that they saw my name as gold,” he said. “Right at that time, the Russians had invaded and taken Crimea and they were after the natural resources and the pipeline.”

Burisma wanted to capitalise on the Biden family’s reputation as they sought a “bulwark against that Russian aggression”, he explained.

“The Biden name is synonymous with democracy and transparency and that's why I said it was gold to them.”

Mr Biden’s role as director between 2014 and 2019 came as his father accused the country's top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, of corruption and called for his removal.

Allegations of deception against the Bidens formed the basis of Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2019.

The former president was accused of pressuring Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch an investigation into them and Burisma.

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C - Carolyn Kaster&#xa0;/AP
President Joe Biden has long denied discussing his son’s business dealings with Burisma while he handled Ukraine policy as vice president for Barack Obama.

Republican lawmakers found in 2020 that while there was no evidence indicating that US foreign policy was influenced, Mr Biden’s involvement with the firm was “problematic”.

Mr Biden, who has been promoting his new memoir Beautiful Things, told the BBC that his memoir was written with the intention of exploring the “the love of a family and how it saved me”.

In another earlier interview, he also touched upon his addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol.

He described picking through his carpet to search for any leftovers of the drug in the depths of his addiction to CBS Sunday Morning.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine," he said.

“I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone that you know."

