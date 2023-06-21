Hunter Biden to appear in court in Delaware in July

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, will appear at the U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. attorney in Delaware to enter guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and admitting to felony gun possession, according to a Justice Department filing.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, a 2017 Trump appointee who was confirmed by voice vote in the Senate in 2018, has been assigned to oversee the case and approve the deal. Hunter Biden is expected to enter a plea to the charges specified in the agreement at the hearing.

Hunter Biden's plea will include an acknowledgement that drug use was a contributing factor in his gun crime and is entering into a pretrial diversion agreement, according to the filing. A source with knowledge of the agreement said it is expected to mean that for two years, Hunter Biden must remain drug-free and can't commit additional crimes. If Hunter Biden fulfills this successfully, the gun count would be dismissed. This does not amount to a guilty plea.

