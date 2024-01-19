Hunter Biden agrees to sit for a closed door deposition after months of negotiations

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, leaves a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

The House GOP said Thursday it had secured a date — Feb. 28 — to depose Hunter Biden, the president's son.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, released a joint statement where they said Biden’s closed-door deposition will come after several members of his family and his former business associates, like Mervyn Yan, Rob Walker, Eric Schwerin and Joey Langston, have been interviewed.

They added that they look forward to hearing the younger Biden’s testimony.

The same day, the Oversight committee published key talking points from the deposition with Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer, who has financially supported Hunter Biden after getting acquainted with him at President Joe Biden’s campaign event in 2019. The committee claimed Morris has loaned at least $5 million to the president’s son, and this financial relationship gave him “access to the Biden White House.”

“These ‘loans’ don’t have to be repaid until after the next presidential election and the ‘loans’ may ultimately be forgiven,” said Comer. “Since Kevin Morris has kept President Biden’s son financially afloat, he’s had access to the Biden White House and has spoken to President Biden. This follows a familiar pattern where Hunter Biden’s associates have access to Joe Biden himself.”

But Morris pushed back on the accusations, saying his “access” included “a tour, attending a wedding, and the especially heinous crime of attending last year’s Fourth of July picnic with hundreds of other people,” according to a statement given to CNN.

As for the loans, Morris in his testimony said his and Hunter Biden’s attorneys separately advised them on any financial transactions, and that he is confident the loans will be repaid.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams, in a post on X, accused Comer of “blatantly lying about the closed-door testimony in the Republicans’ baseless, meandering, and failing so-called ‘impeachment inquiry’ of the president.”

The House GOP has made several attempts to subpoena the younger Biden for a deposition, only to be ignored. On Jan. 11, Hunter Biden made an appearance on Capitol Hill as House committees were considering a resolution that recommended the House of Representatives hold him in contempt of Congress for ignoring closed-door deposition subpoenas.

He sat at a hearing with his arms crossed alongside his lawyers, Abbe Lowell and Morris. Half an hour later, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., began to speak, Biden, and the two attorneys, made an exit and created a spectacle, with a crowd of reporters and cameramen following them.

“Excuse me, Hunter,” Greene yelled out. “Apparently, you’re afraid of my words,” before saying, “Wow, that’s too bad.”

His lawyers said Hunter Biden wanted a public hearing so Republicans “could not distort, manipulate, and misuse his testimony.”

On Dec. 13, the day of his scheduled deposition, which he did not attend, Hunter Biden addressed reporters outside Capitol Hill and denied his father’s involvement in his businesses.

“There’s no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” he added. The White House has maintained the same position as an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s connection to his son’s business dealings is underway.