Hunter Biden to be arraigned on federal tax changes next month

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is to be arraigned Jan. 11 in a District of California court room. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden will be arraigned on nine federal tax changes next month, according to the Central District of California court.

The court's calendar for next month states that Biden is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 before Judge Alka Sagar in Roybal Courtroom 640.

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, was indicted on nine tax-related offenses earlier this month on accusations of failing to pay his taxes, failing to file his tax returns and filing fraudulent tax returns.

The charging document accuses the younger Biden, who is the first child of a sitting president to face felony charges, of earning more than $7 million in gross income between 2016 and 2020, which he used to fund an "extravagant lifestyle."

Prosecutors alleged that he willfully failed to pay his taxes on time between 2016 and 2019, failed to file his 2017 and 2018 tax returns and of included illegal business deductions to reduce his tax responsibilities when he did finally file is 2018 taxes.

If convicted, Biden faces a maximum penalty of 17 years' imprisonment.

He also faces a second indicted that was filed in mid-September, charging him with three offenses related to unlawful possession of a firearm in 2018, to which Biden pleaded not guilty in October.

Biden's attorneys have argued that the case against their client is politically motivated.