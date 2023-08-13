Hunter Biden attorney confident president’s son won’t face additional charges by special counsel

Hunter Biden’s attorney said he is confident that his client will not face additional charges brought by the special counsel appointed to his case.

“I’m confident that if this prosecutor does what has been done for the last five years, look at the facts, the evidence and the law, then the only conclusion can be what the conclusion was on July 26,” attorney Abbe Lowell said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

He said that there is “no new evidence to be found,” pointing out that some of the transactions investigated are years old. He said that the only charges he expects are the two misdemeanors Biden pleaded not guilty to last month.

“I don’t know the possibility exists after this kind of painstaking investigation for them to be ‘oh, my gosh, there’s a new piece of evidence which changes,'” Lowell added. “The only thing that will change is the scrutiny on some of the charges, for example, the gun charge.”

Biden’s plea deal involving tax and gun charges was put on hold last month after the judge presiding over the case questioned the parameters around the deal announced in June. He was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes as part of the deal, but instead pleaded not guilty.

The agreement also would have required Biden to enter a pretrial diversion program on a gun charge, which would allow the president’s son to avoid a formal charge if he followed certain conditions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed David Weiss, the Delaware federal prosecutor who has led the investigation into the president’s son, as a special counsel overseeing the investigation.

This comes as House Republicans have launched probes into the president’s son, largely aiming to draw a connection between President Biden and his son’s business dealings. Lowell also said Sunday that any connection tying President Biden to his son’s foreign business dealings “doesn’t exist.”

Updated 3:36 p.m.

