Hunter Biden is back in Delaware court. What you need to know about his gun charges

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is back in Delaware Tuesday morning to appear in federal court for felony gun charges.

He is expected to plead not guilty.

The president's son was last seen at the Wilmington court in July for a hearing on tax charges, to which he also pled not guilty.

Hunter Biden's Tuesday appearance stems from three charges filed in federal court last month. Prosecutors said Biden purposefully lied on federal forms in 2018 to purchase a gun in New Castle County, falsely denying that he was addicted to any narcotics.

The ongoing legal battles come as Joe Biden ramps up his campaign for reelection, with some Republicans seeking to tie the president to his son’s business dealings overseas.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Hunter Biden back in Delaware federal court over felony gun charges