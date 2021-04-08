Hunter Biden challenges the Trump kids to try to "get a job" without using the Trump name

Cheryl Teh
·3 min read
hunter biden
Hunter Biden's new memoir "Beautiful Things" reignites his feud with the Trump children. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

  • Hunter Biden has reignited a feud with the Trump children, calling them out for getting rich on Trump's dime.

  • In his memoir, Biden says the Trump kids could never get a job outside Trump's business.

  • Don Jr. and Biden previously tangled over who benefited more from their fathers' public service.

Hunter Biden has reignited a long-standing feud with the Trump children, calling them out for "(reaping) the benefits of their family name."

In his new memoir, "Beautiful Things," Biden calls the Trump kids - Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump - out for not being able to get a job outside of their father's business.

"I've worked for someone other than my father, rose and fell on my own," Biden wrote.

He acknowledged that his own last name was a "coveted credential," but accused the former president's children of suggesting that their millions were self-made, and not benefits of carrying the Trump family name.

"Do you think if any of the Trump children ever tried to get a job outside of their father's business that his name wouldn't figure into the calculation? My response has always been to work harder so that my accomplishments stand on their own," Biden said.

Biden is president Joe Biden's middle child and was a prime target of the Trump family in the run-up to the 2020 election. He was accused of, among other things, profiting off shady Chinese investments and having dubious connections with Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Biden has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

He recently said that he "didn't realize" his work with Burisma would become a political burden for his father to carry. In a BBC interview, Biden added that Burisma had seen his name "as gold," and that the Biden name - which was both a "privilege and a burden," had "opened doors that wouldn't be opened up to other people."

Don Jr. and Biden previously feuded over who had benefited more from their famous fathers' public service.

In March 2020, Don Jr. tweeted that he wanted Biden to "man up" and "debate (him)".

"I was an international businessperson before my father got into politics. I haven't benefited from my father's tax-payer funded office," Don Jr. said in a televised interview with Axios.

"We can talk about all of the places where I am supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn't…. Let's talk about who profited off of whose public service. Happy to do it, let's make it happen," he added.

Eric Trump also joined the fray, commenting to Fox News that Hunter Biden was "enriching himself off his father's position."

"Why is it that every family goes into politics and enriches themselves? It's sickening," Eric Trump said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

