Hunter Biden’s Daughter Picks a Fight With MTG for ‘Lying’ in House Hearing

Naomi Biden came out swinging in her father’s defense on Wednesday after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bragged that she’d gotten him to “flee” a House committee room by proselytizing on the “truth” about his family. In a surprise appearance earlier on Wednesday, Hunter Biden had crashed a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing ahead of its vote to formally recommend he be held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. Hunter and his legal team left the room just as Greene was being recognized, leading her to call him a “coward” and accuse him of running away “when it’s my turn to talk.” Greene, who has in recent months been in the habit of flaunting Hunter’s nudes in committee, then triumphantly tweeted a clip of his exit, remarking that it was too bad “his daddy can’t save him this time.” Retweeting the congresswoman, Naomi snapped back: “Actually, it appears everyone fled the scene when she started lying.”

