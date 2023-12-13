Hunter Biden defies House Republicans' subpoena for closed-door testimony

Catherine Herridge, Melissa Quinn
Washington — Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, defied a subpoena from the GOP-led House Oversight Committee for a closed-door deposition set to take place Wednesday, reiterating that he would answer questions from lawmakers only in a public setting.

Hunter Biden's decision not to comply with the subpoena paves the way for the panel to pursue contempt of Congress proceedings, though it's unclear how quickly Republicans would move to initiate the effort. He appeared outside the U.S. Capitol to deliver a brief statement and slammed GOP lawmakers for targeting him and his father with their nearly yearlong probe.

"I'm here today to make sure the House committee's illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence and lies, and I'm here today to acknowledge I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded," Hunter Biden said. "For that, I am responsible. For that, I am accountable. And for that, I am making amends."

Hunter Biden talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2023. / Credit: Getty Images
He said he would answer at a public hearing "any legitimate questions" from Oversight Committee chairman James Comer and members of the panel.

"Let me state as clearly a I can: my father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist," Hunter Biden said.

He acknowledged that he was "extremely irresponsible" with his finances while battling drug addiction, but said the notion that his struggles are grounds for an impeachment inquiry targeting his father is "beyond the absurd" and "shameless."

"There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen," Hunter Biden said, accusing the Republican leaders of three committees leading the investigation into his business dealings of "distorting the facts."

In a statement to reporters Tuesday afternoon, a GOP Oversight Committee spokesperson said that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan "have been clear: Hunter Biden must appear for his deposition on December 13 at 9:30 a.m. or they will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings."

