Hunter Biden Finally Scheduled To Sit For Closed-Door Deposition With House GOP

Hunter Biden will sit for a closed-door deposition with the House lawmakers next month as part of Republicans’ ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced Thursday that Biden will sit for a transcribed interview on Feb. 28.

“His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates,” Jordan and Comer said in a statement. “We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony.”

Republicans sent Biden a subpoena in November, demanding closed-door testimony, but Biden said he would only testify at a public hearing. Republicans threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress if he refused the private interview.

Last week, in a significant reversal, Biden’s attorney announced he would sit for a deposition after all.

The interview is part impeachment inquiry against the sitting president, which centers on claims the elder Biden used his power as Barack Obama’s vice president to benefit his son. The GOP has continued to search for evidence as part of that probe, even though it has so far failed to uncover any definitive proof of corruption.

The younger Biden unexpectedly showed up at a hearing last week where Republicans advanced their contempt resolution against him, but he only stayed for a short time.

“Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today?” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said at the hearing. “You are the epitome of white privilege, coming to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed — what are you afraid of?”

Related...