Hunter Biden hits out at Republicans: 3 takeaways from the president's son's rare public comments

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, spoke candidly on Capitol Hill Wednesday, criticizing the Republicans who have placed him at the center of their impeachment push.

The House Oversight Committee last month announced they would subpoena the president’s son and brother, James Biden, along with Hunter Biden’s close business associate, Rob Walker. The move was part of the GOP-led impeachment inquiry into the president over alleged connections to his family’s overseas business dealings.

Hunter Biden responded by saying he would testify − but only in a public hearing.

The president’s son reiterated this stance Wednesday, defying Republicans’ subpoena for a closed-door deposition and giving an emotional public statement outside the Capitol building.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaking to the media outside the United States Capitol offering to publicly testify in House Republicans request on Dec. 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Joe Biden's son breaks silence with an apology − and an attack

Speaking openly about his past, Hunter Biden was apologetic in his remarks on Wednesday.

“I’m here today to acknowledge that I have made mistakes in my life, and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded,” he said. “For that, I am responsible. For that, I am accountable. And for that, I am making amends.”

But Hunter Biden was also defiant, hitting out at House Republicans in some of his most outspoken public comments ever.

“In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd. It’s shameless,” he said.

"(House Republicans) have ridiculed my struggle with addiction. They have belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father,” the president's son added.

Hunter Biden called out a group of Republican lawmakers by name, including House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio and HouseWays and Means Chair Jason Smith of Missouri. He accused the lawmakers of having “distorted the facts” in “illegitimate investigations” into his family.

“There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing,” Hunter Biden said.

(L-R) U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) depart a news conference with House Republican leadership at the U.S. Capitol November 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Hunter Biden argues his father did nothing wrong

Hunter Biden was adamant on Wednesday that his father was in no way financially involved in his work, rejecting any evidence to the contrary. He specifically denied claims that Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine is tied to a corruption and bribery scheme.

The president’s son also came to the defense of his father, whose character he said has been distorted by the GOP investigations.

“They have taken the light of my dad’s love … for me and presented it as darkness. They have no shame,” Hunter Biden said.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, arrives with his attorney Abbe Lowell for a press conference outside the United States Capitol to offer to publicly testify in House Republican's request on Dec. 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

'I'm here': Hunter Biden challenges Republicans' next steps

In ignoring a congressional subpoena – which could result in him being found in contempt of Congress – Hunter Biden said he was in the nation’s capital to testify publicly and answer “legitimate questions.”

“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry or hear what I have to say,” he said. “What are they afraid of? I’m here. I’m ready.”

House Republicans have argued they wanted a private deposition to prevent filibusters and other disruptions from their Democratic colleagues. They have already vowed to begin contempt proceedings against the president's son.

“We’re disappointed he didn’t show up,” Jordan said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Takeaways from Hunter Biden's emotional, rare public comments