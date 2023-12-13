Hunter Biden on House GOP: ‘They have no shame’

Hunter Biden on Wednesday called out House Republicans for having no shame amid their relentless probes and investigation into the president’s son.

The younger Biden made a public statement outside the Capitol instead of showing for his scheduled deposition following a subpoena from House Republicans. His remarks bucked investigators’ requests for a closed-door deposition; he has said he would testify in a public setting.

“No matter how many times it is debunked, they continue to insist that my father’s support of Ukraine against Russia is the result of a nonexistent bribe. They displayed naked photos of me during an Oversight hearing. And they have taken the light of my dad’s love, the light of my dad’s love for me, and presented it as darkness. They have no shame,” Hunter Biden said.

In July, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought sexually explicit posters to a House Oversight Committee hearing to allege that Hunter Biden improperly used his company to write off payments from prostitutes. The graphic photos, which involved sexual acts censored with black boxes, displayed the younger Biden’s face and were from the laptop hard drive that purportedly belonged to him.

Biden on Wednesday specifically called out House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, arguing they “distorted the facts.” He noted that Republicans have looked at bank statements and texts and claimed they have “lied” about his personal and professional life.

“In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd. It’s shameless,” he said.

Comer and Jordan had moved to compel Hunter Biden’s testimony as they push forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The younger Biden’s remarks outside the Capitol come as Republicans are set to formally authorize their impeachment inquiry with a House vote.

Hunter Biden in a recent podcast also called out some Republican members of Congress, including Greene, saying they are “sad” and “sick people.”

“I realized that, that it’s not about me. And then the second thing that I realized is that these people are just sad, very, very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they’ve decided that they are going to turn into an evil that they decide that they’re going to inflict on the rest of the world,” he said.

