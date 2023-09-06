Hunter Biden set to be indicted by the end of the month

Hunter Biden is accused of breaking federal law by owning a handgun while he was addicted to drugs - REUTERS

The special prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden hopes to indict him by the end of the month, according to new court documents.

David Weiss, who has been granted special powers to independently investigate the president’s son, said in a court filing he would seek an indictment from a grand jury by September 29.

Mr Biden, 53, is accused of breaking federal firearms law by owning a handgun while he was addicted to drugs, and of failing to pay taxes.

It was unclear from Mr Weiss’s court submission on Wednesday night which offences Mr Weiss intends to bring this month.

Mr Biden’s prosecution has the potential to damage his father, who has been accused by Republicans of interfering in the case to protect his son and his administration.

Mr Weiss was appointed as a special prosecutor on August 11, in a move widely interpreted as an attempt by the federal government to distance itself from the case.

An attempt to wrap the tax and gun cases together in a plea deal failed earlier this year after a judge refused to accept a plan for Mr Biden to plead guilty to not paying taxes on $1.5 million in income between 2017 and 2018.

Under the deal, he would have entered into a separate deferred prosecution agreement for illegally owning a firearm while using drugs.

Mr Biden’s lawyers said in court filings last month that prosecutors had reneged on the plea deal, which they appeared to believe would have given him ongoing immunity.

It was ultimately rejected by the district judge, Maryellen Noreika, who raised concerns over its legality and the scope of immunity it offered.

Hunter Biden's legal woes are becoming a big political problem for his father - AP

In Wednesday’s filing, Mr Weiss wrote: “The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest.

“The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.”

Republicans in Congress are trying to begin impeachment proceedings against President Biden, over accusations he was involved in his son’s business dealings during his time as Barack Obama’s vice-president.

Some House Republicans have called for the impeachment in return for their support on upcoming financial legislation that would fund federal agencies beyond the end of September.

“If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” Kevin McCarthy, the House Speaker, told Fox News on August 27.

Republicans have also accused the White House of brokering a “sweetheart deal” for Mr Biden in an attempt to avoid an embarrassing trial that could run over the course of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, has seized on the scandal and begun referring to the President as “Crooked Joe”.

Mr Trump first appointed Mr Weiss as a US attorney in 2018, and gave him responsibility for the Hunter Biden case a year later.

Last month Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, revealed Mr Weiss had asked to be given the role of special counsel in the case to give him greater powers to conduct inquiries.

They include the ability to bring charges against Mr Biden outside of his home state of Delaware, prompting speculation they could be moved to California or Washington, DC.

Announcing the appointment, Mr Garland said it “reaffirms that Mr Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently, based only on the facts and the law”.

The same powers are held by Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating Mr Trump over allegations he attempted to overturn the 2020 election result and mishandled classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The White House has maintained its silence on the Hunter Biden case in a bid to avoid accusations of political interference.

