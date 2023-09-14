Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges, accused of lying on gun form
Hunter Biden's indictment on federal gun charges comes less than two months after a plea agreement fell apart for the son of President Joe Biden.
President Biden’s son was indicted on federal gun charges Thursday, less than two months after a plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.
The public increasingly believes the president's son broke the law. But they still think the Trumps are more corrupt than the Bidens.
The president’s son and business partners made over $20 million from foreign business deals since Joe Biden was first elected vice president in 2008, the GOP alleges.
