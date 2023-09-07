The Hunter Biden investigation isn't going away anytime soon. Here's what we know to be true.

Jon Ward and Sam Matthews
74

For years, Republican politicians and members of right-leaning media organizations have attempted to connect President Biden to alleged criminal activity on the part of his son, Hunter Biden. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward explains what facts have emerged in the investigation and why the appointment of a special counsel means the issue is likely to remain in the public eye for the foreseeable future.

