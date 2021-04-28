Hunter Biden to lecture on ‘fake news’ at New Orleans university

The Telegraph

A university has been accused of presiding over a “culture of exploitation” amid claims that lecturers are having numerous affairs with students. Worcester University’s senior management has “chosen to ignore” reports that some of its academic staff have had “repeated affairs” with students despite it being “discussed openly” on social media. The university's board of governors has been warned that investigations into “potential grooming and sexual misconduct” by lecturers have been hampered by weak policies on staff-student relationships. A letter, written by the University and Colleges Union (UCU), claims that “male members of staff appear to be having multiple sexual and romantic affairs with female students” which is “known and allegedly condoned by senior management”. Worcester University imposed a number of sanctions on a lecturer after concerns were raised about his “inappropriate relationships” with female students in 2019, The Telegraph has learned. But within months of being banned from acting as a personal tutor and banned from speaking to students on email or social media, it is claimed that the lecturer was back in contact with students. The same lecturer has also been investigated following complaints about exam marking misconduct, and had action taken against him. “Immediately there were warning signs of inappropriate relationships with students,” a source claimed. “There is a loophole with students - they are 18 so classed as adults but they are vulnerable to predatory or coercive behaviour.” In 2001, the law was changed to make it illegal for school teachers to engage in sexual activity with pupils at their school aged under 18. However, there are no such laws to prevent university lecturers from having consensual relationships with their students. A second source claimed that banning the lecturer from being a personal tutor did not protect students because he was still allowed to continue teaching them. “The solution was crazy, it was unworkable,” they said. “The university was enabling this culture of exploitation to go on.” It comes as the Government launches a crackdown on sexual misconduct at universities in the wake of the revelations on the Everyone’s Invited website where students published anonymous testimonies about “rape culture” on campus. Vice-Chancellors have been told to take urgent action and review their sexual misconduct policies and in time for the start of the next academic year. Danielle Roberts, casework director for WhistleblowersUK, said she has received allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation and NDAs from 41 whistleblowers at 11 universities in the past 9 months. "The public expects the highest level of ethical conduct from our universities, setting and demonstrating the standards required of our future leaders," she said. "The implications of the use of sex as a commodity in academia has far reaching implications for the future of higher education. “It is essential that universities put in place robust safeguards including proper mechanisms for raising concerns and the investigation of them to protect all students and staff from harassment and abuse." Mary Robinson, the Tory MP for Cheadle and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on whistleblowing, said universities should "never put their own reputation ahead of the welfare of a student or member of staff whose has complained about serious wrongdoing". She told The Telegraph: "It is frequently the case that the lack of robust policy and process in place to protect people means they find themselves without adequate protection when they raise a complaint or blow a whistle. "All universities should have in place a robust grievance procedure and a whistleblowing process and it needs to be transparent." A Worcester University spokesman said they “categorically deny” the allegation that there is a “culture of exploitation” adding that this is “wholly untrue and without foundation”. They added: “On the contrary, the University is a leader in the struggle against sexual abuse and exploitation with a notably strong culture of inclusion and fairness. Individual cases of attempted predatory sexual behaviour may arise in any organisation.” They said that an allegation of grooming was “extensively investigated” in 2019 and “no evidence was found to support the claims of any form of grooming, exploitation or abuse”. Ann Jordan, deputy Provost and head of safeguarding, said the university is “deeply committed to tackling all forms of violence and abuse and has been at the forefront of research and education in this area for more than a decade. “We take each and every allegation seriously and never hesitate to investigate and take action where there is evidence of inappropriate behaviour. “Our robust safeguarding and disciplinary procedures are reviewed and updated regularly working with experts within the field.” She said that disciplinary action was taken against a member of staff over exam misconduct, adding: “As soon as this very rare transgression came to light, the conduct of the staff member involved was investigated and appropriate action taken.”