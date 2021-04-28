Hunter Biden to lecture on ‘fake news’ at New Orleans university

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
Hunter Biden speaking during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday 8 April 2021 ((ABC))
Joe Biden's son, Hunter, will be a guest speaker for a Tulane University course examining "the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C.”

Tulane University confirmed to Fox News that the president's son would act as a guest lecturer.

NOLA.com - the web presence of the New Orleans Advocate - reported that the "Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts" class will run for 10 weeks and include other notable speakers beyond Hunter Biden.

Former White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx, CBS News' "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan, Juan Williams, a Fox News analyst, Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens will also participate as guest speakers.

Despite not being an elected official or having any role in his father's administration, Hunter Biden remains a staple in the diets of right-wing media consumers.

Invoking "Hunter Biden's laptop" has become a Benghazi-like chant in the conservative media-sphere, where any and all criticism levied at Republicans is met with at least one person complaining that more was not done to investigate the contents of the computer.

The fascination with the president's son amongst conservatives began with former President Donald Trump, who attempted to tie Hunter Biden to nefarious criminal and corrupt activities in Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian holdings group that owns energy exploration and production companies.

Ultimately, Mr Trump's attempts to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into feeding his campaign dirt on the Biden family or risk having their military aid revoked led to his first impeachment.

The focus on Hunter Biden has continued well past the election.

In early April, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was accused of broadcasting "revenge porn" when he showed explicit images of Hunter Biden during his program.

In another segment, Mr Carlson and a guest, Jesse Kelly, a far-right talk show host, essentially claimed that Hunter Biden would become a source of further right-wing extremism in America, and would lead to conservatives electing a fascist.

