Hunter Biden is making Republican Rep. Andy Biggs look like a wuss

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, in an epic display of political chutzpah, is bashing Hunter Biden for agreeing to do something that Biggs was too chicken-hearted to do:

Appear. Live. In public. Before a congressional committee.

Biggs has had a Hunter Biden obsession for years, hoping to smear President Joe Biden by way of his son while simultaneously obscuring the fact from Arizona voters that Biggs accomplishes, essentially, nothing in Congress.

The Arizona congressman is a member of the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, which subpoenaed Hunter Biden as part of an impeachment inquiry against President Biden that is meant to simultaneously obscure the fact from voters that the entire GOP-controlled House has accomplished, essentially, nothing.

Hunter Biden agreed to testify on camera

This week, Hunter Biden called their bluff.

He agreed to appear live before the committee, in front of TV cameras, for all Americans to watch.

And the committee … turned him down?

Yep.

Biggs called Biden’s offer of a public mano-a-mano appearance an attempt to “obfuscate and distract.”

How? By directly answering questions in public?

The committee wants to first question Biden behind closed doors, which Democrat Jamie Raskin, a committee member, called “an epic humiliation” and “a frank confession that they are simply not interested in the facts and have no confidence in their own case or the ability of their own Members to pursue it.”

Biggs ignored a congressional subpoena

Meantime, Biggs tweeted, “Hunter Biden must show up for his deposition with us. There’s no way out of it.”

Really? No way out of it?

Is that how Biggs feels about subpoenas from congressional committees?

Ex-Trump enforcer: Harasses transgender students in Mesa

Like, for example, the subpoena Biggs received from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection?

The subpoena Biggs refused to honor, calling it “pure political theater.” (As if everything that happens in Washington, D.C., isn’t political theater.)

Who's the tough guy here?

If Biggs had testified before the Jan. 6 committee, some of its members might have asked him to explain his attempt to get then-Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to decertify Arizona’s lawful presidential electors.

They might have asked him to deny, under oath, that he requested a presidential pardon, as was claimed — under oath — by Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as special assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

They might have asked him about the now infamous video by “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, in which he says in part, “I was the person who came up with the Jan. 6 idea with Congressman Gosar, Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and then Congressman Andy Biggs … .”

But the tough-talking Biggs — obsessed over Hunter Biden — was too much of a scaredy-cat to testify.

While Biden has volunteered to answer questions. Live. On TV.

So, who’s the tough guy?

