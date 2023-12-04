Hunter Biden paid Joe Biden from account for biz that received payments from China: Comer

Hunter Biden set up monthly payments to Joe Biden from an account for a business of his that received payments from China, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer

Comer on Monday released subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made "direct monthly payments to Joe Biden."

The payments, according to the bank document, were set up to occur "monthly," and total $1,380.00.

"This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world," Comer said in a video message Monday.

Subpoenaed records by the House Oversight Committee reveal Hunter Biden set up monthly payments from his business account to Joe Biden’s personal account.

Comer in September had subpoenaed personal and business bank records belonging to Hunter Biden and James Biden as part of the panel’s investigation into the Biden family foreign business dealings and whether President Biden benefited from those ventures.

A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital that Owasco PC sent payments at least three times to Joe Biden’s personal account.

The payments occurred on Sept. 17, 2018; Oct. 15, 2018; and Nov. 15, 2018.

"At this moment, Hunter Biden is under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using Owasco PC for tax evasion and other serious crimes," Comer said.

Fox News Digital reported last week that a bank investigator raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s receipt of a $5 million wire from a Chinese company in August 2018 to his bank account, Hudson West III. Hunter Biden then transferred $400,000 to his Owasco PC account. Funds were then transferred to a business account belonging to James Biden, and later transferred to a personal account belonging to James Biden and Sara Biden. Comer claims they used those funds to then cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000. That check was labeled as a "loan repayment."

"Based on whistleblower testimony, we know the Justice Department made a concerted effort to prevent investigators from asking questions about Joe Biden. I wonder why?" Comer said Monday, referring to allegations that assistant U.S. attorney Lesley Wolf worked to "limit" questions about "the big guy." Sources say "the big guy" is Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied having any involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings.

"Payments from Hunter’s business entity to Joe Biden are now part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes," Comer said.

"When Joe Biden was Vice President, he spoke by phone, attended dinners, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates.

He allowed his son to catch a ride on Air Force Two at least a dozen times to sell the ‘Biden Brand’ around the world," Comer said. "Hunter Biden requested office keys to be made for his ‘office mate’ Joe Biden in space he planned to share with a Chinese energy company."

"We’ve revealed how Joe Biden received checks from his family that were funded by the Bidens’ influence peddling schemes – with China no less," Comer said.

Comer added: "The House Oversight Committee continues to investigate Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s domestic and international business schemes at a rapid pace."

Comer vowed to "continue to uncover the facts and provide transparency about the findings of our investigation."

"President Biden and his family must be held accountable for this blatant corruption," Comer said. "The American people expect no less."

Comer is jointly leading the impeachment inquiry against President Biden alongside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.





