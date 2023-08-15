Hunter Biden’s plea deal to avoid gun charge is invalid, prosecutor says

Hunter Biden had sought to plead guilty to two tax offences and avoid a gun charge - REUTERS

A US prosecutor has said a plea deal for Hunter Biden to avoid a gun charge is invalid, intensifying the president’s son’s legal headaches.

Special counsel David Weiss moved to strike the deal his team previously reached with Mr Biden in a court filing on Tuesday.

Mr Biden’s lawyers had argued over the weekend that the agreement, which would have seen him spared prosecution for buying a gun while abusing drugs, was “valid and binding”.

They accused Joe Biden’s Justice Department of “reneging on the deal”.

Mr Weiss’s team hit back on Tuesday, arguing that since the deal was never signed by a probation officer, “it never went into effect”.

“Therefore, none of its terms are binding on either party,” their filing stated.

The two sides had appeared in court last month to have the agreement signed off by a Delaware judge.

It would have seen the younger Mr Biden, 53, plead guilty to two minor tax offences, and avoid a gun charge if he kept out of trouble for two years.

In exchange, he would have avoided both a trial and possible prison sentence. Republicans had denounced it as a “sweetheart deal”.

However, the deal rapidly unravelled as it became clear Mr Weiss’ team had not ruled out charging the president’s son with further crimes.

After further negotiation, Mr Weiss told the judge the two sides had reached an impasse last week.

David Weiss, the prosecutor, has been named a special counsel - AP

He then asked to be named a special counsel by the Justice Department, a title which grants him an additional layer of independence from the department.

It also raises fresh questions about the case, which could now potentially go to trial ahead of the 2024 election.

It also raises fresh questions about whether the case would cast a shadow over the 2024 election as the elder Mr Biden campaigns for a second term.

Prosecutors said in an earlier filing that the case was now likely to go to trial.

In light of his new powers, Mr Weiss has moved to pull the tax charges he filed against Mr Biden in Delaware so he can potentially file them in other courts, such as California or Washington.

The dispute between prosecutors and Mr Biden is now in front of district judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware.

She will consider the prosecution’s motion to pull the tax charges and the plea agreement.

In anticipation, Mr Biden’s lawyer, Christopher Clark, withdrew from his defence team on Tuesday because he could potentially be called as a witness in the case.

He has been replaced by another of Mr Biden’s lawyers, Abbe Lowell.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.