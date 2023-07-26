Hunter Biden plea deal in jeopardy after judge questions its scope

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

A federal court judge overseeing the plea deal between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, said she had concerns about the deal. A hearing Wednesday ended without resolution.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty at the hearing to two misdemeanor charges related to allegedly fraudulent tax filings, and received deferment on a felony firearms charges, but said he would reverse his plea if the agreement falls apart, according to Fox News.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump by recommendation of Delaware’s two Democratic senators, said she would defer a decision on whether to implement the agreement, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that Noreika, “at times angrily,” asked how she could approve an agreement she had “concerns about.”

The judge asked the top prosecutor, Leo Wise, whether Biden could be prosecuted for other crimes related to his dealings with foreign governments, and Wise said he could, with Biden’s attorney then saying the plea agreement was “null and void,” per the Times.

This story will be updated.