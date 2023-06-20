Hunter Biden to plead guilty in tax and gun case

Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, the US president - Andrew Harnik/AP

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to tax crimes and be placed on probation in a deal with prosecutors.

The US president’s son will plead guilty to two minor tax offences, and avoid prosecution on a gun charge, it emerged on Tuesday.

Under the deal, which still has to be approved by a judge, he will avoid going to jail.

Mr Biden, 53, has been under investigation by the Justice Department since 2018, and the deal would mark the end of that.

It averts a trial that would have generated weeks or potentially damaging headlines for the president and the White House.

Mr Biden was charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden - Teresa Kroeger

He reached the plea agreement on the charges with the Justice Department, according to letter filed in the US District Court in Delaware.

According to legal experts It is unusual, but not unheard of, to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court.

The president’s second son has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden.

It came as Republicans in Congress pursue their own investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

That includes examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.

Joe Biden has faced growing questions about his son’s business dealings, but has said he had no knowledge of them.

It also came days after former president Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami and pleaded not guilty to 37 charges relating to alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The charges against Hunter Biden arose from an investigation by David Weiss, the US Attorney in the Bidens’ home state of Delaware.

Mr Weiss was appointed by Mr Trump’s administration.

Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, and investment banker.

For years, Mr Trump and Republicans have accused him of wrongdoing relating to business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden has denied the allegations.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.