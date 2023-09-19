Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to gun charges

Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting US president to be prosecuted - REUTERS

Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead not guilty to federal gun charges, his lawyers said in court.

The US president’s son, 53, was charged with three counts relating to owning a gun for 11 days in 2018 while using drugs.

He is the first child of a sitting president to have been criminally charged.

Prosecutors from his father’s Justice Department indicted him last week, accusing him of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

If convicted on all three charges, he could face 25 years in prison. But in practice the offences are rarely punished by jail time.

The younger Mr Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said his client intended to plead not guilty to the charges in a court filing on Tuesday.

He also requested that the initial court appearance be held remotely.

Mr Lowell said the request for a remote hearing was not the case of the president’s son “seeking any special treatment”.

Rather, he said, it would “minimise an unnecessary burden on government resources”.

It would also avoid the disruption to the courthouse and the surrounding area involved with the Secret Service detail accompanying Mr Biden.

Prosecutors have opposed Mr Biden’s request and must formally respond to it by Wednesday.

Republicans in the House, led by Kevin McCarthy, have launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden - AP

Prosecutors previously said that, between Oct 12, 2018 and Oct 23, 2018, Mr Biden “possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.”

When buying the gun Mr Biden had declared he was not abusing any illegal drugs. But in his 2021 memoir he admitted to using drugs including crack cocaine.

Mr Biden and prosecutors had previously negotiated a plea deal that would have covered two minor tax crimes and the gun case and seen him avoid jail.

But it collapsed during a dramatic court hearing in which federal prosecutors ruled out granting him immunity from further charges.

He could still face prosecution over his alleged tax crimes.

Republicans in Congress derided it as a “sweetheart deal”.

They have launched their own investigations into Mr Biden and his father which has culminated in an impeachment inquiry.

They are examining any potential ties between the elder Mr Biden, 80, and his son’s foreign business ventures, while he served as Barack Obama’s vice-president.

The Republican-led House of Representatives plans to hold its first hearing in the proceedings next week.

Congressman James Comer, who is leading the probe, said it intends to subpoena personal and business bank records belonging to Hunter and the president’s brother, James Biden.

The first hearing will be held on Sep 28.

White House spokesman Ian Sams accused Republicans of trying to “distract from their own chaotic inability to govern” by “staging a political stunt”.

Mr Sams said they had not requested any information from the White House.

“Until they do that, we’re just going to wait and see what they do,” he said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.