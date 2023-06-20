Hunter Biden Is Pleading Guilty to Federal Charges

Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to two federal misdemeanor charges related to failing to pay his taxes, the Justice Department announced in a court filing on Tuesday.

The president’s son has reached an agreement to plead guilty on two counts of “willful failure to pay federal income tax.” Biden has also been charged with “possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.” He reached a pretrial diversion for the firearms charged, and it is likely to be dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

🚨 BREAKING: Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and has agreed to pre trial diversion for one gun related charge.🚨 @evanperez @KaraScannell & me. pic.twitter.com/Q54gnQ8zie — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) June 20, 2023

It’s unclear when Biden will appear in court.

The Justice Department had been investigating Biden since 2018. The son of the president’s potentially criminal activity has been — and will certainly remain — an obsession of the right wing, which has tried to draw a connection between Hunter Biden’s work overseas, most notably for Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, and the president.

The House Oversight Committee has been probing the Bidens since Republicans took control of the chamber. Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and others have recently been alleging that information provided by an unnamed whistleblower raises concerns that President Biden was involved in a bribery scheme related to Hunter’s work with Burisma. There is very little substance to the allegations, however, and there’s no actual evidence of any such scheme. Nevertheless, top-ranking Republicans have used the speculation to call for the “Biden Crime Family” to be held accountable.

Calls for justice to be served against Hunter Biden have intensified as Donald Trump faces federal charges of his own. The indictment against the former president for his handling of classified material after leaving the White House is damning, which means it’s unlikely conservatives will be satisfied with the Justice Department slapping Hunter Biden with two minor tax charges.

