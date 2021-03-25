Hunter Biden Reportedly Violated Federal Law by Lying on Background Check

Zachary Evans
·1 min read
Hunter Biden may have committed a felony offense by lying on a background check before purchasing a gun, Politico reported on Thursday.

Biden answered “no” in response to the question “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” as part of the background check. The check was administered on the Firearms Transaction Record Biden filled out in order to purchase a .38 revolver on October 12, 2018.

Copies of the transaction record, and a receipt for the gun, were obtained by Politico for a report on Secret Service agents allegedly intervening after President Biden’s daughter-in-law threw the gun into a trash receptacle.

Hunter Biden has battled drug addiction through much of his adult life, and was discharged from the Navy in 2014 after failing a drug test. The president’s son was stopped by police with a crack pipe in his car in 2017, and an assailant aimed a gun at him while he was trying to purchase cocaine in Los Angeles in 2016.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to publish a memoir on his struggle with addiction next month.

Federal authorities are currently investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes, and his overseas business dealings drew scrutiny during the presidential campaign. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is leading the tax probe, remained in his post in February while the Biden administration asked other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign.

