Hunter Biden requested keys for his father and others, emails show
Former assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Little provides insight into alleged Hunter Biden email scandal.
Former assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Little provides insight into alleged Hunter Biden email scandal.
The first federal executions during a president's lame-duck period in over a century have turned attention to how President-elect Joe Biden's administration will handle the death penalty.
A DoorDash driver has lost her job after a video of her confronting a customer went viral on Reddit. The driver accused the customer of lying about not receiving their delivery. According to the Daily Dot, the incident took place at a CVS Pharmacy in Garner, North Carolina.
Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."
Authorities searched Saturday for two Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped a Kentucky highway department employee and stole a resident's truck, officials said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped Friday morning from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, authorities said.
Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Prominent GOP donor urges Republican senators to confirm Biden's DHS pick The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock
The share of Brazilians unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine grew to 22% this week, from 9% in August, and most said they would not accept one made in China, a new poll showed on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments stoked wider skepticism. The survey by pollster Datafolha found 73% of respondents plan to take a shot and 5% do not know if they will, compared to 89% and 3%, respectively, in August. Late last month, Bolsonaro said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine that becomes available.
In his first public remarks since President Trump pardoned him last month, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn told Trump's supporters not to "get bent out of shape" after the Supreme Court tossed a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.Speaking at a pro-Trump demonstration from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Flynn — who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser in 2017 before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador — echoed other Trump allies who have been pushing unfounded allegations that the president lost the November's election to President-elect Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud. Like the others, including the president himself, Flynn didn't produce any actual evidence of fraud, but said "in this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption. Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy."He added that there are "avenues" to keep challenging the results and that "courts aren't going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. We the people decide." He did not, however, elaborate on how that would work now that polls have been closed for more than a month.The Washington Post notes that after Flynn finished speaking "he was chased by shouting admirers." Read more at The Hill and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Prominent GOP donor urges Republican senators to confirm Biden's DHS pick The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock
In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Police in Olympia arrested one person Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building. The Olympia Police Department said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital by other civilians. The two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes, police said.
Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."
As the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, was out for a walk in the dark.“Sorry if I’m out of breath,” he said. “I’m walking. I promise I’m not having a heart attack.” He’s walking these days, he says, because his schedule has been so tightly packed in recent weeks that by the time he gets home it’s too ill-lit to run. And this day in particular has been extra draining, he says, primarily because of the anticipation that the vaccine would soon be on its way to states across the country.Fauci, along with other top health officials in the Trump administration, has been working for months to try and fast-track a vaccine and to get doses out to the American people by the end of the year. And on Friday when we spoke, Fauci and his colleagues were prepared for good news—that the FDA would clear the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, allowing FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service to begin preparing the vaccine for shipment to frontline health-care workers. (The FDA did exactly that one hour after I hung up the phone with Fauci). About 2.9 million doses of the vaccine will arrive in communities across the country as soon as Monday morning.“I hope this process unfolds smoothly,” Fauci said with a sense of uneasy optimism. “I think it will. [It’s] going to be the beginning of an important era in how we’re attacking this virus.” Fauci said he has no reservations about the logistics behind the vaccine distribution plan. Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership to fast-track the vaccine, has for months had a plan in place to ensure the delivery of the first vaccine doses to states, he said. But all the planning the military has done to ensure the distribution process runs smoothly won’t matter if people aren’t willing to take the vaccine, Fauci said.Fauci on Trump’s Vaccine Boasts: No One’s Seen the Data“My primary biggest fear is that a substantial proportion of the people will be hesitant to get vaccinated,” Fauci said. “I think there are going to be many people who don't want to get vaccinated right away. But once you get, you know, tens of billions of people vaccinated, it looks like it’s working and it’s safe, then I think we’ll win over a large proportion of the rest of the population, who might have some hesitancy about getting vaccinated.”Vaccine hesitancy has been at the forefront of conversations between coronavirus task force members for months. In a call over the summer with the nation’s governors, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Beast, Fauci urged state leaders to begin speaking publicly about the vaccine, the companies who were working on it, and the iron-clad process one would have to go through in order to get approval from the FDA. The more officials began to ramp up messaging about the vaccine’s safety, the better, Fauci said.Fast forward almost four months later, though, and Fauci says he’s still worried that Americans will not show up to get immunized—even health-care workers who are set to receive the first batch of doses next week. And there’s evidence to support that fear. One hospital in Essex County, Massachusetts battling high hospitalization and community infection rates sent a survey out to staff last week asking who would be willing to take the vaccine. According to one administrator from that hospital, about a third of those surveyed said they were comfortable getting immunized.“That’s the reason why we’ve got to make sure we get the health care workers the proper information,” Fauci said. “What is the reason that they're hesitant? They think it went too fast? It was certainly the fastest we've ever approved the vaccine. But the speed is related to the extraordinary scientific advances in platform technology from vaccines that allowed us to do things in months that would have formerly taken several years. If you give them that information and explain it clearly to them then I think they will go along with getting vaccinated. If it doesn’t, then I think we’re going to be in a little bit of trouble.”The problem, Fauci said, is that if heaps of health-care workers choose not to take the vaccine, then the rest of the population could be hesitant to get immunized. And that would only prolong the time it would take for the country to get back on track.“If we can get a very high percentage of the United States population vaccinated with what is clearly a group of highly efficacious vaccines, we could have a major positive impact in turning around the dynamics of this outbreak,” Fauci said. “Once you get past the priorities and get to the general population ... if we can then, you know, do a full color dress and get people really vaccinated in April, May and June … I think we can really be close to not exactly but really approaching some degree of normalcy.”Fauci said he expected people who fall outside of the first priority tier, which includes health-care workers and nursing home staff and residents, to begin receiving the vaccine at the end of March or the beginning of April.“People who don’t have underlying conditions or who are not elderly are not going to get it for months. That is just the reality that we have to face,” Fauci said. “So, what I say to those people is hang in there, continue to do whatever you can to protect yourself from getting infected .. and hopefully sooner rather than later, you’ll get the opportunity to get vaccinated.”Even after people get vaccinated, Fauci said, Americans should still wear masks.“For the simple reason that we’re not going to have a broad public health effect until we get the overwhelming majority of the people vaccinated,” he said. “So, I think we need to not abandon public health measures at all until the country as a whole is in a situation where the level of virus is so low, that it’s … very unlikely that you’re going to get infected.”Fauci said he is going to continue spending a large portion of his work day promoting the vaccine’s safety and efficacy as a way to address vaccine hesitancy.“At least 30 percent of my day is spent on podcasts, in fireside chats, and interviewing with people talking about the importance of getting people vaccinated,” Fauci said, adding that he’d been told that the Department of Health and Human Services had previously talked about putting together a program to address the issue. “It was supposed to be me and a few others, including Jerome Adams. I’m not sure where that stands. But this is a public relations, public messaging challenge that we're going to be faced with.”Fauci Becomes Target of Pro-Trump Disinformation OpRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Authorities searching for a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees are reportedly considering the possibility she has deliberately disappeared because her nomadic lifestyle was about to end. Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate had been travelling throughout Europe since 2014 and she was expected to return from a solo trek on December 2. The 37-year-old set out to hike from the Port de la Glere to the Port de Venasque, a trek which follows the border between France and Spain, according to local police. Captain Jean-Marc Bordinaro of France's Gendarmerie de Saint-Gaudens told The Times: "Esther Dingley wanted to continue with her current way of life, journeys in a camper van and sporting activities including hiking, whilst Daniel Colegate seems a little tired of this nomadic life." He added: "Did Esther Dingley want to go off on her own to live her life and organise her own disappearance? There is nothing enabling us to eliminate this working theory." A spokesman for missing persons charity LBT Global, which is assisting Mr Colegate, told The Times "there is absolutely no suggestion that (Ms Dingley) was seeking 'another life"'. Mr Colegate said in a Facebook post on December 1 that the "prevailing opinion" of authorities was Ms Dingley was not in the mountains following extensive searches. She is now listed as a national missing person in Spain and her case has been passed to "a specialised judicial unit in France", Mr Colegate added. "As things stand tonight, Esther is now listed as a national missing persons case in Spain and the case has been passed to a specialised judicial unit in France. "This means they will be looking at other options beyond a mountain accident." Mr Colegate said he was "very grateful" for the extensive efforts of rescue teams in Spain and France, which had utilised helicopters, dogs and a drone. "While this is a terrifying development in many ways, I'm trying to focus on the fact that it leaves the door open that Esther might still come home," he said in the post. "She was so utterly happy and joyful when we last spoke, I'd do anything to see her face and hold her right now." The couple, from Durham, started to travel after Mr Colegate had a serious health scare, and had been documenting their campervan adventures online. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman has previously said its staff were "supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in the Pyrenees and are in contact with the French and Spanish authorities".
Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.
Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Prominent GOP donor urges Republican senators to confirm Biden's DHS pick The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock
A lot of things are different when you're in the midst of a global pandemic. A case in point: How federal regulators scrutinize and authorize new vaccines.
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.
Sasse, one of the few Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win, has become one of the initial Republicans to react to the Supreme Court decision.
The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team doesn't seem too worried about homeland security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas' chances of getting confirmed by the Senate, noting that the choice has received an "overwhelmingly positive reaction," but there does appear to be some skepticism among Republican lawmakers, The Associated Press reports.Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), for instance, told AP that Mayorkas' "brand of leadership isn't good for agency culture or the security of our nation." He was specifically referring to the findings of a 2015 report from the Office of Inspector General which concluded Mayorkas "created an appearance of favoritism and special access at Citizenship and Immigration Services when he was director from 2009 to 2013," per AP.Still, even if there are holdouts, Biden will likely only need a handful of Republican senators to back Mayorkas, and prominent GOP donor John Rowe told AP he plans to push the party to confirm. "This is an easy vote," Rowe, the former CEO of Exelon Corporation, said. "Some of the other immigration votes are not that easy for Republicans who have to go home to primaries. No one is going to lose their seat because they vote to confirm Mayorkas." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said on Saturday that he had been invited to the White House, ostensibly while he was in Washington, D.C. to attend a series of rallies protesting the results of the 2020 election.His posts, which were made on the Trumpian social media site Parler, set off alarm bells over the possibility that a top figure with a far-right, neo-fascist movement had been granted an audience with top government officials.> Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio appears to have been invited to the White House. Pic from his Parler account this morning. pic.twitter.com/aQ0u4RgoFz> > — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 12, 2020But the White House says that he was not, in fact, invited at all and was merely on a public Christmas tour of the complex.“He was on a public WH Christmas tour,” Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told The Daily Beast. “He did not have a meeting with the President nor did the WH invite him.”Tarrio’s Parler post, accompanied by a picture of the north side of the White House, had the caption, “Last minute invite to an undisclosed location…” He then posted another photo from the south side balcony—both of which could conceivably have been taken on a public tour.There was no indication from his posts that he stepped foot inside the White House or had an audience with any official.The Proud Boys are a male-only organization that has a penchant for trying to stir up political violence, including at rallies like the one being hosted Saturday. Trump has infamously declined to denounce them in the past, telling members to simply “stand back and stand by” during his first debate with Joe Biden.The president hinted earlier in the day that he would be visiting the rallygoers on Saturday. In November, he drove through a similar rally on his way to go golfing.Tarrio didn’t respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.With additional reporting by Will SommerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.