Hunter Biden says he smoked 'more Parmesan cheese than anyone' when he was addicted to crack cocaine

Hunter Biden described smoking bits of Parmesan cheese, which looked similar to crack cocaine.

Biden talked about his struggles with alcohol and drugs in his new memoir, "Beautiful Things."

In response, Donald Trump Jr. trolled Biden on Instagram with a picture of a lighter and cheese.

Hunter Biden has revealed that at the height of his addiction he found himself picking through rugs, looking for and smoking "anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine."

In a televised interview with CBS News, Biden told the correspondent Tracy Smith that he found himself "on my hands and knees picking through rugs" and mistook granular substances like Parmesan cheese for cocaine on more than one occasion.

"I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone that you know," Biden said, adding that he once went 13 days without sleeping, "smoking crack and drinking vodka exclusively throughout that entire time."

Biden was talking to CBS about a passage in his new book, "Beautiful Things," in which he described locking himself in his apartment in Washington, DC, bingeing on crack cocaine with a homeless woman who had moved in with him and taught him how to get high. At one point, he described combing through the carpet for little remnants of cocaine to smoke that may or may not have actually been cheese.

"It didn't matter," he wrote. "I smoked it."

Donald Trump Jr. quickly took to social media to troll Biden, posting an image of a lighter, a pipe, and a jar of Parmesan cheese on his Instagram story.

"Parents, don't let your kids do... um... parmesan," Trump wrote on his Instagram story.

Hunter Biden is President Joe Biden's middle child and has been the subject of many personal scandals, exposés, and right-wing conspiracy theories. He was a prime target of the Trump family in the run-up to the 2020 election when he was accused of having dubious dealings with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. He's denied any wrongdoing in connection to his work with the company.

Biden revealed as well in his book that his struggles with alcohol peaked after his brother, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015, when his father was vice president.

