Hunter Biden says his tax affairs are being investigated by US attorney’s office in Delaware

Hunter Biden is the son of Joe Biden, the US president-elect - AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Hunter Biden, the son of US president-elect Joe Biden, has announced that his tax affairs are being investigated by the US attorney's office in Delaware.

The younger Mr Biden’s unexpected announcement was made through a statement circulated by the Biden transition team on Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear what issues exactly were being investigated nor if specific allegations were being levelled at the future president’s son.

Hunter Biden said in the statement: “I learned yesterday for the first time that the US attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

Hunter Biden, right, with Barack Obama, left, and Joe Biden, centre, in 2013 - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A statement from the Biden transition team was also included in the release to the press, which dropped into email inboxes around 4pm Washington DC time.

It read: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Delaware is the state where Joe Biden lives and is currently staying before he takes up the presidency on January 20. He represented Delaware as a US senator for 36 years.

Hunter Biden became the focus of relentless attacks from the Trump campaign and its supporters throughout the campaign, especially in its closing weeks.

A laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden found its way into the hands of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and legal advisor to Mr Trump.

A slew of controversial claims including about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China, some linked to the laptop, surfaced in the final campaign stretch.

Mr Biden, then the Democratic presidential nominee, dismissed the stories as smear tactics. Both he and his son have always denied any wrongdoing over the latter's business interests.

Story continues

In the immediate aftermath of the statement there was no public indication that the issues being investigated by the US attorney’s office in Delaware are related to the allegations which surfaced during the late stages of the campaign.

Stretching back further, Mr Trump had urged the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into Mr BIden and Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine.

The 2019 request, made over the telephone and revealed in a later released reconstructed transcript of the call, led to Mr Trump’s impeachment by the US House of Representatives.

The US Senate ultimately voted not to remove Mr Trump from office, ending the process. Again, Mr BIden and his son vehemently denied any wrongdoing in Ukraine.

Mr Biden had two sons, Hunter and Beau. Beau Biden, who had been a rising political star in the Democratic Party, died of cancer in 2015.