Hunter Biden settles child support case in Arkansas, will give daughter multiple paintings

Hunter Biden settled a child support case in Arkansas on Thursday with Lunden Roberts, the mother of one of his daughters, according to a filing in Arkansas state court.

Biden was ordered in 2020 to pay child support, though he was seeking to lower the payments to Roberts, who had his daughter Aug. 28, 2018. The child support amount was redacted from the Thursday agreement.

Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will also have to continue reimbursing Roberts for the cost of health insurance for the child. He will also have to give the child multiple paintings, and the proceeds of any sales of the paintings will be wired to an account designated by Roberts, among other provisions in the settlement.

Roberts previously sought to give the girl Biden’s last name, but she dropped the push as part of the Thursday order. She wanted the girl to have Biden’s last name due to the family’s political prominence and business success. Biden opposed the measure over the political backlash she could have faced.

Roberts in April court filings said Biden has "never seen or contacted" the child. She also said Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden "remain estranged" from her, CNN reported.

Roberts originally filed in May 2019 to determine Biden's paternity and obtain child support. Biden first resisted, but his paternity was established in 2020.

Before the Thursday agreement, Biden was nearing a July trial against Roberts. He is also facing several legal challenges, including House Republicans investigating whether he was rewarded for influencing the administration through business deals, allegations the White House has denied.

Biden earlier this month agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion in federal court in Delaware, in addition to participating in a pretrial program for a firearm offense. The plea came after a multi-year federal investigation.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hunter Biden child support case: Settlement includes his paintings