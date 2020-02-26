Hunter Biden Stalls On Child Support Deposition

Hunter Biden is seeking to delay an upcoming child support deposition in Arkansas until April, according to a motion his lawyer filed Tuesday.

Attorneys for former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Biden’s child, requested in an email on Feb. 17 that he appear in Little Rock next week for a deposition, but Biden said the request to appear in-person was “unduly burdensome and oppressive.”

“My client can be available April 1, 2020,” Biden’s attorney, Brent Langdon, wrote to Roberts’s attorneys, court documents show. “My client cannot be available prior to that date.”

Langdon added that a filing Sunday by Roberts’s attorneys notifying that Biden’s deposition would take place on March 5 was “unnecessary” and that it served to ignite “media attention” and to unreasonably “annoy, embarrass, or oppress” Biden.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Biden’s motion.

If a judge grants Biden’s request, he would be disposed weeks after the critical South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries for his father, former Vice President Joe Biden.

