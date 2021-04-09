Hunter Biden tells Jimmy Kimmel why he wrote a memoir about addiction

Appearing on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Hunter Biden, the president’s son, told the late night host about writing his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” to help humanize people who face addiction as well as making the book a “love letter” for the people who care about those with addiction.

Video Transcript

JIMMY KIMMEL: Listen, we know you. You've had a hard life. There's no question about it. Right from, where from, when you were very young. Tragedy struck your family. And of course, you know, it's easy to draw lines from this to that or whatever, but there definitely is a chemical element to addiction. And--

- Yeah.

- And these things that you went through were horrible. Horrible things that you went through. And, but there were also some-- I thought very interestingly positive things, like you finding a friend, a crack addict on the street, who then moved into your house. And you had this-- I have kind of great relationship with, other than the crack. .

- Yeah. Other than the crack, right? And, but, a-ah, it's say, that relationship I wanted to really detail in the book, because I think that so many addicts are completely dehumanized. You know, Rhea is her name in the book. And you pass this person on the street a 100 times in this neighborhood, um, uh, in so many different cities.

And she was a, um, a crack addict, but you know, she was a mother and a daughter. She was a friend. She didn't, um, and I don't think anybody chooses that life.

And what I really wanted to write the book for was to humanize people suffering from addiction. But also, I wrote the book and more than anything, it's a love letter to the people that, a- are loving someone that's struggling with addiction. Because it's so hard for them to understand, why it is that their love just can't get through. Why it is that if they just love them more, that somehow they would be able to cure them.

And the one thing that I found to be more powerful than the most powerful love I knew, which is the love of my family was my addiction. And I hope that this is, um, provide some people with some real hope, that if they're just persistent, and they continue that, uh, when that person is ready to reach for that love, maybe they'll be able to find their way out of that deep, dark hole.

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Biden laughs at 'wildly comical' attacks by Donald Trump Jr.

    Hunter Biden laid out the credentials he amassed before joining the board of Burisma.

  • Mike Pence Will Be Paid Up to $4 Million to Write About His Time as Trump’s Vice President

    With the transition from one administration to another in the White House, there is naturally a demand for memoirs and tell-all books from working with former President Donald Trump. Publishing houses are normally announcing multiple deals with senior officials, but this time around, they are hesitant after the Jan. 6 Capital Hill riots. One person […]

  • Late night hosts pick titles for Mike Pence's memoir, catch up on Matt Gaetz's 'sextracurricular activities'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has signed a book deal, though "of course the book will be written by a ghostwriter, Mike Pence," Jimmy Fallon joked on Thursday's Tonight Show. "The book is a little different, though: There's a blank white page in the middle with the caption 'Selfie.' I'm sure there'll be a lot of talk about religion, his hopes and dreams, and then maybe a chapter about how his boss tried to murder him." Fallon suggested some titles and produced some audiobook excerpts. Pence "signed a two-book deal with Simon & Schuster — I wonder if he knows they're a gay couple, Simon and Schuster," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live, offering his own title for Pence's memoir. "This will be the only time pages got whiter after words were printed on them. Speaking of wild and crazy guys," he deadpanned, "there's a new wrinkle in the ongoing drama surrounding Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," this one involving a trip he took to the Bahamas with a hand surgeon-marijuana entrepreneur and, allegedly, female escorts. "If your hand surgeon is also a marijuana entrepreneur, probably a good idea to learn to write with your feet," Kimmel said. Joel Greenberg, another Gaetz pal who "seems to know a lot about Gaetz's sextracurricular activities, he's in hot water too," and there's now speculation he'll flip and testify against Gaetz. "Well, good luck to Matt Gaetz," he said. "Maybe he just loves Trump so much he wants to go to jail with him." "Sex sells, so let's start with the too-hot-for-TV story that's making everyone temperature rise," Ron Paul's short jean shorts, Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "It all goes back to Ayn Rand's classic work of rational self-interest, Atlas Twerked." He touched on President Biden's gun control orders and surprisingly popular infrastructure bill, then landed on "the most wonderful terrible story in the news," GaetzGate. "I know Gaetz is from Florida, but Bahama sex trafficking with weed-peddling hand surgeon is almost too Florida even for him," Colbert said. "At this point, it feels like we're just generating his crimes at random." He joked about the ganjapreneur-hand surgeon — "he can cure your carpal tunnel and turn your thumb into a bong" — and said allegations that Gaetz shared girlfriends with "wingman" Greenberg won't "win Gaetz any fans on the right. Prostitution is one thing, but that is socialism!" More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyAmerica's bipolar summerManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • Hunter Biden vs. the Four Horsemen of the Crackocalypse

    Hunter Biden's "Beautiful Things" is a memoir of addiction by the president's troubled son.

  • Williamson scores 37 points, Pelicans beat 76ers 101-94

    Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 on Friday night. Williamson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight of the Pelicans’ first 10, extending an eight-point lead to 86-71. Brandon Ingram added 17 points, but shot 5 of 21 in his first game back after missing five with a right foot injury.

  • Hunter Biden Fires Back at ‘Comical’ Donald Trump Jr. on ‘Kimmel’

    ABCJimmy Kimmel took a break from roasting his most-despised presidential offspring on Thursday to welcome the son of the current president on his late-night show for a friendly, sympathetic, and occasionally hilarious conversation.Hunter Biden, who weathered the onslaught of attacks hurled his way before, during, and after the 2020 election, and somehow managed to come out stronger, dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live in person this week to promote his revealing new memoir, Beautiful Things.“You know how Donald Trump was always asking where Hunter is?” Kimmel asked in his opening monologue. “Well, he’s here in our building. He’s been here the whole time, it turns out.”After introducing Biden as “probably the most famous board member of a Ukrainian energy company of all time,” the host told him, “After reading this book, I’m impressed that you are alive.”“Yeah, it was a journey, but thank God I made it through,” Biden replied. When Kimmel joked that the book may have inadvertently taught him how to find and smoke crack, Biden added, “I hope that wasn’t the message that you took from the book. It’s not a how-to, it’s a please-don’t manual.”Clarifying that unlike the president’s son, he has never smoked crack, Kimmel said, “I do feel like I understand it now. And I did think it was especially interesting when you wrote about the fact that, what happens the first time you use it is something you chase for the rest of the time you use it. It’s never what it was that first time.”Biden explained that he wanted to write his book to “humanize people suffering from addiction.” But the story also serves to humanize himself specifically given the way Trump and other Republicans turned him into some sort of evil caricature over the past several years. One of those Republicans was Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who Kimmel noted was closer with Joe Biden when they were serving in the Senate together.“When you talk about Lindsey Graham being on television attacking you, he was considered a family friend, he was a friend of your father’s,” Kimmel said, “and how strange it is to see that happen, to see a person do that.”“More than anything, it’s sad,” Biden said with a sigh, referring to his father’s fellow senators as “uncles” whether they were Republican and Democrat. “Politics has become so toxic,” he added. “And I think that the thing that I hope my dad is able to bring back is his genuine desire to take some of that toxicity out again. So I had a deep respect for Senator Graham. And it’s just sad to see the way in which he has decided to, not just attack me, but to approach politics.”Later, Kimmel asked Biden if it makes him “crazy” when he hears someone like Donald Trump Jr. saying that the only reason he’s had any success is because he’s “a Biden” and “because of his last name.”“It is wildly comical,” Biden agreed. “That is putting it lightly.”But when he tried to brush it off by saying he tries not to “spend too much time thinking about it,” Kimmel egged him on, saying, “I do, I think about it all the time.”Pressed on whether he has ever met Donald Trump Jr., Biden bizarrely replied, “Not that I know of,” adding, “but I’ve been in some pretty rough places.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oregon softball's Allee Bunker breaks down her game-deciding two-run homer

    Pac-12 Networks' Ann Schatz speaks with No. 3 Oregon softball's Allee Bunker after the Ducks 3-0 win over No. 2 UCLA.

  • Recap: Pair of fifth inning homers lifts Cal softball over Utah, 3-2

    Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Watkins and Jenna Becerra take a closer look at California softball's 3-2 triumph over Utah on Friday afternoon in Berkeley. The Golden Bears found themselves in a hole, down 2-0 halfway through the fifth inning. But a pair of home runs from Makena Smith and Alexis Bishop gave Cal a late lead that it wouldn't relinquish. After Chloe Romero pitched 4.1 innings of 2-run ball, Haylei Archer came in relief to throw 2.1 shutout innings and earn her seventh win of the season. The Utes came up short despite a complete game effort from Mariah Lopez who allowed three earned run and fell to 4-9 on the season.

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins the Cast of INDIANA JONES 5

    Fleabag and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star opposite Harrison Ford in the fifth Indiana Jones movie. The post Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins the Cast of INDIANA JONES 5 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • This Is Us ’ Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals Why Dating Apps Aren't For Her

    Susan Kelechi Watson, who stars as Beth on This Is Us, explained why she's over dating apps on The Ellen DeGeneres Show because men can't pick photos of themselves.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to Anne Beatts: ‘There Was No One Like Her’

    Sarah Jessica Parker got a big career boost as a teenager from her starring role in the offbeat, much-praised sitcom “Square Pegs,” which had a one-and-done, brilliant-but-canceled run on CBS in the 1982-83 season. Parker has paid tribute to “Square Pegs” creator and showrunner Anne Beatts, who died April 7 at the age of 74. […]

  • ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric

    The Anti-Defamation League has called for Fox News to fire prime-time opinion host Tucker Carlson because he defended a white-supremacist theory that says whites are being “replaced” by people of color. In a letter to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Friday, the head of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, said Carlson's “rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn.” The civil rights group listed numerous instances Carlson has used anti-immigrant language.

  • All the Details on Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Wedding Plans So Far

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are "madly in love" and starting to make plans for their wedding day, a source close to the singer told E! News. Here's why they don't want a super "extravagant event."

  • American, Russians dock at International Space Station

    A trio of Russian and American space travelers launched successfully and reached the International Space Station on Friday. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 12:42 p.m. (0742 GMT, 3:42 a.m. EDT) aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. It is the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first mission.

  • Video shows Israeli police beating lawmaker at protest

    A video circulating online shows Israeli police punching a member of parliament and wrestling him to the ground at a protest against planned evictions in east Jerusalem on Friday. The video shows a scuffle between Israeli police and Ofer Cassif, the only Jewish member of the Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties in Israel's Knesset. Israeli police said in a statement that Cassif attacked the policemen, who used “reasonable force” in response and released him as soon as they identified him as a member of parliament.

  • Release the Purple Cut: Never-Before-Heard Prince Album Welcome 2 America Is Coming in July

    Fans of the late legendary artist and musician Prince (born Prince Rogers Nelson) have read about his iconic vault located at Paisley Park, which is said to contain a significant amount of unreleased songs.

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Selling His Charming Los Feliz Home for $7 Million—See Inside

    The 1928 Spanish Colonial home was also once owned by Robert Pattinson and Gwen Stefani.

  • A Muslim advocacy group just sued Facebook for failing to remove hate-speech, and it's the latest example of the tech's patchwork polices that fail to crack down on Islamophobia

    Muslim Advocates said it presented Facebook in 2017 with a list of 26 groups that spread anti-Muslim hate, yet 19 of them are still active.

  • Prince Philip tributes: World leaders react to passing of Duke of Edinburgh

    Donald Trump has paid tribute to Prince Philip, saying he "defined British dignity and grace", as world leaders and personal friends remembered the Duke of Edinburgh. The former US president, a keen monarchist who visited Buckingham Palace during a state visit to the UK in 2019, said he personified the "quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom." "Over the past few years, Melania and I were honored to have the opportunity to visit the United Kingdom," Mr Trump said in a long statement. "We saw firsthand how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People—and no one did so more than Prince Philip. "As we grieve his loss, we celebrate his memory and rededicate ourselves to the values to which he devoted his extraordinary life. He will be greatly missed. " Joe Biden, the US President called Prince Philip "one heck of a guy" and praised the Duke for his public service, saying "his legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped." Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. "We give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." Prince Philip latest news and live updates

  • 5 Things You Shouldn’t Do When Renovating an Old Home

    It’s a tale as old as time: Woman buys old house for its unique charms only to get hammer happy and go ballistic on renovations. In an effort to preserve historical details (and savings accounts) for people...