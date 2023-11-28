Hunter Biden will testify to House panel in ‘public proceeding,’ lawyer says

An attorney for Hunter Biden says the president’s youngest and only surviving son is willing to give evidence before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, but only in a public hearing that would prevent GOP partisans from selectively leaking or distorting his words.

In a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, veteran Washington DC attorney Abbe Lowell said Mr Biden was accepting the Kentucky Republican’s offer to appear before the panel on 13 December, the date by which the Yale-educated attorney and ex-lobbyist was required to comply with a subpoena compelling him to testify and turn over a range of documents to the committee.

“Mr Chairman, we take you up on your offer,” said Mr Lowell, a partner at Winston and Strawn who has previously represented numerous high-profile figures during congressional investigations.

Continuing, Mr Lowell said Mr Biden would “get right to it by agreeing to answer any pertinent and relevant question you or your colleagues might have” at “a public Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing,” instead of the “cloaked, one-sided process” of a closed-door deposition.

“A public proceeding would prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements,” he added.

Earlier this month, Mr Comer issued subpoenas compelling testimony from Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, as part of a long-running probe into President Joe Biden’s family — an investigation which has thus far produced no evidence that the 46th president violated any laws or was improperly influenced by any family member’s business interests.

In his letter, Mr Lowell said the GOP committee’s “empty investigation” has “gone on too long, wasting too many better-used resources” and should “come to an end”.

“From all the individuals you have requested depositions or interviews, all you will learn is that your accusations are baseless,” he said, adding later that “the American people should see that for themselves”.

He also noted what he described as the panel’s practice of using “closed- door sessions” such as the deposition requested of his client to “manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public”.

“We therefore propose opening the door,” he said. “If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings”.