Hunter Biden will testify to House panel in ‘public proceeding,’ lawyer says

Andrew Feinberg
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An attorney for Hunter Biden says the president’s youngest and only surviving son is willing to give evidence before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, but only in a public hearing that would prevent GOP partisans from selectively leaking or distorting his words.

In a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, veteran Washington DC attorney Abbe Lowell said Mr Biden was accepting the Kentucky Republican’s offer to appear before the panel on 13 December, the date by which the Yale-educated attorney and ex-lobbyist was required to comply with a subpoena compelling him to testify and turn over a range of documents to the committee.

“Mr Chairman, we take you up on your offer,” said Mr Lowell, a partner at Winston and Strawn who has previously represented numerous high-profile figures during congressional investigations.

Continuing, Mr Lowell said Mr Biden would “get right to it by agreeing to answer any pertinent and relevant question you or your colleagues might have” at “a public Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing,” instead of the “cloaked, one-sided process” of a closed-door deposition.

“A public proceeding would prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements,” he added.

Earlier this month, Mr Comer issued subpoenas compelling testimony from Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, as part of a long-running probe into President Joe Biden’s family — an investigation which has thus far produced no evidence that the 46th president violated any laws or was improperly influenced by any family member’s business interests.

In his letter, Mr Lowell said the GOP committee’s “empty investigation” has “gone on too long, wasting too many better-used resources” and should “come to an end”.

“From all the individuals you have requested depositions or interviews, all you will learn is that your accusations are baseless,” he said, adding later that “the American people should see that for themselves”.

He also noted what he described as the panel’s practice of using “closed- door sessions” such as the deposition requested of his client to “manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public”.

“We therefore propose opening the door,” he said. “If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings”.

Recommended Stories

  • Is this a mistake? Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are still live today — here are the 25 best

    Save big on Ugg, Tory Burch, Sunday Riley, Zella, Kate Spade, Dyson, Le Creuset and more!

  • Toyota Hilux Champ is a bare-bones, $13,200 truck for emerging markets

    Developed for emerging markets, the Toyota Hilux Champ is a no-frills truck that's offered in several configurations with a bargain-basement price.

  • Solve Intelligence helps attorneys draft patents for IP analysis and generation

    Many legal tech startups streamline manual workflow for lawyers, and some legal tech companies provide tech solutions centered around intellectual property (IP). Among them is a startup called Solve Intelligence, which builds AI software specialized for patent attorneys to write drafts for IP analysis and generation. Chief research officer of Solve Sanj Ahilan and CEO of Solve Chris Parsonson both completed PhDs in artificial intelligence at University College London and experienced the time and cost difficulties of getting a patent while working at tech companies such as Huawei and Dyson.

  • Tumblr+ kills Post+, its ill-fated subscription offering for creators

    Tumblr's ill-fated Post+ subscription service is shutting down, the company announced late on Monday. The service, which allowed creators to paywall select content for subscribers only, will no longer be an option Tumblr users can enable as of December 1st and will fully shut down in early 2024, when existing Post+ content will be set to private and new content can no longer be created. The service, which first launched in July 2021, had been designed to give creators a means of generating revenue from their work posted to the platform, which today has a number of artists, fandom enthusiasts, writers, and others who could have benefitted from subscription content.

  • Meta's controversial ad-free subscription is facing scrutiny from EU privacy campaigners

    A privacy group is fighting Meta's tactic of only allowing users to opt out of privacy tracking if they sign up for a subscription.

  • Pika, which is building AI tools to generate and edit videos, raises $55M

    The generative AI hype hasn't died down yet. Case in point, Pika, a startup creating an AI-powered platform to edit and generate videos from captions and still images, today announced that it raised $55 million in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Homebrew, Conviction Capital, SV Angel, Ben's Bites and notable angel investors including Quora founder Adam D'Angelo, ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Giphy co-founder Alex Chung. The fresh tranche comes just six months after Pika emerged from stealth and coincides with the early access launch of what Pika's calling "Pika 1.0," a new suite of videography tools that introduces a generative AI model capable of editing videos in a range of styles, like "3D animation," "anime" and "cinematic."

  • These fashionable New Yorkers on the Upper West Side score major style points

    Our host Aimee Kelly is getting the fashion low-down from Upper Westsiders in this NYC neighborhood known for its world-class museums and cultural institutions. The post These fashionable New Yorkers on the Upper West Side score major style points appeared first on In The Know.

  • Meta's EU ad-free subscription faces early privacy challenge

    Meta's shiny new bid to circumvent European Union privacy rules -- by offering users a false choice between paying it a hefty monthly subscription for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram or agreeing to give up their privacy rights in exchange for free access to its social networks, meaning they will be tracked and profiled by the behavioral advertising giant -- has been targeted with a complaint filed by privacy rights group noyb in Austria. As soon as Meta's plan to deploy a 'pay or okay' tactic to game a consent legal basis leaked to journalists last month noyb committed to fighting it "up and down the courts". Meta's ad-free subscription for regional users has an initial cost of €9.99/month on web or €12.99/month on iOS or Android per linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center (with an additional fee of €6/month on web and €8/month on iOS or Android set to apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center from March next year).

  • Lululemon post-Cyber Monday 2023: I'm a shopping editor, and these are all the goodies I'm grabbing before they sell out!

    Leggings, pullovers and fleece belt bags (yep) — don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.

  • After shocking exits from JoJo Siwa and Tom Sandoval, 3 are given passing grades on the 'Special Forces' finale

    A grueling test of physical and mental stamina proved too difficult for all but a trio of celebs.

  • Sales extended! 30+ best Black Friday home deals of 2023 — from Dyson vacuums to Casper mattresses

    Plus, last chance to score deep discounts on Bissell, Shark, Keurig, Henckels, iRobot, Solo Stove and more ... going fast!

  • 28 Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals that won't last much longer

    Save big on Ugg, Tory Burch, Sunday Riley, Zella, Kate Spade, Dyson, Le Creuset and more!

  • European startup funding halved to $45B in 2023, says Atomico

    The downturn in the technology sector -- dragged by inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical events -- continues to persist, and one of the most acutely impacted areas has been VC funding for startups, particularly those outside the U.S. According to VC firm Atomico, companies in Europe are on track to raise just $45 billion this year -- around half the $85 billion that startups in the region raised in 2022. The figures come from Atomico's big report on the state of European tech, which it publishes annually. It also found that startups in the region are raising less at each stage of funding from Seed through to Series C (and beyond), with later stage and larger companies feeling a particular pinch: just 7 "unicorns" (startups with a valuation of more than $1 billion) are set to emerge this year in Europe, compared to 48 in 2022 and 108 in 2021.

  • MLB free agency 2023: Sonny Gray addition hints at a new dawn for the St. Louis Cardinals’ dilapidated pitching staff

    Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?

  • Amazon shoppers swear by these top-rated glass storage containers to meal prep and store leftovers: 'I've never had the lids leak'

    The complete set of 24 is less than $20.

  • Amazon's iRobot purchase sucks up formal competition concerns in EU

    European Union regulators have sent Amazon a formal statement of objections setting out competition concerns over its proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker, iRobot. It could therefore push Amazon to offer remedies to EU authorities to settle the investigation and avoid the risk of the acquisition being blocked. Amazon has already lowered its acquisition price for iRobot -- which was originally an all-cash offer of $1.7 billion back in August 2022 -- by 15% owing to increased debt taken on by its target while regulatory snags delayed closing the deal at the original purchase price.

  • Trump legal news brief: Threats to Judge Engoron and clerk don't justify gag order, Trump's lawyers argue

    In a Monday appeals court filing, lawyers for former President Donald Trump argue that hundreds of recent threats made against Judge Arthur Engoron and his law clerk do not justify keeping a gag order in place in the New York financial fraud trial of Trump, his adult sons and their family business.

  • J.A. Adande on the Lakers, the end of the superteam era & CP3 vs. Scott Foster

    Legendary Los Angeles native and columnist J.A. Adande joins Vincent Goodwill for a conversation about the relationship between NBA players and referees, the surprisingly fun in-season tournament and the worrying signs from this year’s Lakers team.

  • Vanderbilt forward Lee Dort suspended after arrest on aggravated assault charge

    Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

  • Amazon's tiny home deals are back for Cyber Monday 2023 — explore the compact craze!

    From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular.