Hunter Biden to testify before Republicans in critical moment for Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – House Republicans are set to question Hunter Biden in what will be a critical moment in their sprawling impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his family’s overseas business dealings.

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, will appear before investigators on Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill for a private closed-door deposition as Republicans allege Joe Biden influenced U.S. foreign policy to benefit his family financially. Hunter Biden’s business ventures have been central to House Republicans’ accusations.

But to date, investigators have yet to come up with evidence directly tying Joe Biden to his family’s affairs. Hunter Biden’s long-awaited testimony before investigators could be House Republicans’ last chance to shore up their accusations against the president, but the lawmakers leading the inquiry have pushed back on that characterization, saying the months-long probe will not end after Hunter Biden’s deposition.

“This deposition is not the conclusion of the impeachment inquiry,” House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told USA TODAY in a statement ahead of the deposition. “There are more subpoenas and witness interviews to come.”

House Republicans questioned Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, in a closed-door interview last week in a much-anticipated testimony, but it largely fell flat, and he denied the president’s involvement in any of his business dealings. Hunter Biden is largely expected to do the same.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on Dec. 13, 2023. Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant charged with lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden’s family, was scheduled to appear in a California federal court on Feb. 26, as a judge considers whether he must remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Special counsel David Weiss’ office is pressing Judge Otis Wright II to keep Smirnov in jail, arguing the man who claims to have ties to Russian intelligence is likely to flee the country.

Why is Hunter Biden testifying?

House Republicans have long sought to question Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president and got into a lengthy back and forth with Hunter Biden and his lawyers last year over his testimony.

Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued a subpoena to Hunter Biden compelling him to testify before the investigating committees last year, but he openly flouted the subpoena, instead delivering impassioned remarks in front of the Capitol, fiercely defending his father from accusations of wrongdoing on the day he was ordered to testify.

Hunter Biden and his representatives insisted on testifying in a public setting out of concerns that investigators would selectively leak parts of the transcript and distort his testimony if he testified in private. House Republicans contended, however, that House Democrats would have disrupted the order of a public hearing.

Following Hunter Biden’s defiance of the subpoena, House Republicans moved to hold him in contempt of Congress, but the two parties later agreed to have Hunter Biden first testify to investigators in a private setting and then speak before the committees in a public hearing.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks to members of the media as he arrives for closed door deposition with James Biden, a consultant and brother of U.S. President Joe Biden, and the House Oversight Committee, at the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building on February 21, 2024 in Washington, DC.

What are House Republicans’ arguments against Joe and Hunter Biden?

House Republicans have long alleged Joe Biden influenced U.S. foreign policy to aid his family’s business affairs while financially benefiting himself from those dealings.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees have questioned several of the Biden family’s business associates, but the vast majority of them have told lawmakers the president was never directly involved in any of their business.

For instance, Devon Archer, one of Hunter Biden’s former longtime business partners, told Republicans last year that Hunter Biden would occasionally put the president on speakerphone in business conversations but noted that Joe Biden only exchanged pleasantries on the phone, such as small talk about fishing and the weather.

One witness, however, Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of James Biden, testified to investigators that Joe Biden “enabled” his brother’s business affairs with a now-bankrupt Chinese energy conglomerate.

But Bobulinski’s testimony and claims have been undercut by several other witnesses, including Archer. James Biden and Democrats have also dismissed Bobulinski’s accusations, arguing he was still aggrieved over being cut out of the family’s business deals.

House Republicans are expected to question Hunter Biden about various aspects of his business work, including his seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, dealings with companies associated with the Chinese Communist Party and his art and art gallery dealer.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., prepares for a television interview the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Republicans grapple with fallout from key source indictment

Democrats are almost sure to bring up the indictment of Alexander Smirnov, an FBI informant who was recently indicted for allegedly lying about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s involvement with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm.

Before Smirnov’s indictment and following arrest, House Republicans touted the FBI’s FD-1023 form – a document used to record information from confidential human sources – as credible evidence behind their allegations of wrongdoing by the president. In the form, Smirnov claimed Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were involved in a corrupt bribery scheme with Burisma.

But since his arrest, Republicans have downplayed Smirnov’s indictment and have argued their inquiry, which is broad in scope, did not rely on the FD-1023 form. Regardless, Smirnov’s indictment significantly undercut Republicans’ arguments that Joe Biden was improperly involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

In the aftermath of Smirnov’s indictment, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has called on Republicans to immediately cease the impeachment inquiry, arguing they have no grounds to continue the probe.

Former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, center, leaves the courthouse on Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. Prosecutors say that Smirnov, who is charged with making up a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, had contacts with Russian intelligence-affiliated officials.

