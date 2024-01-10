Hunter Biden walked out on Marjorie Taylor Greene after making a surprise appearance at a congressional hearing

Hunter Biden walked out on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after making a surprise appearance at a congressional hearing.

"Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you're afraid of my words," Greene said as he walked out.

The House Oversight Committee was meeting to vote on whether to hold Biden in contempt for defying a subpoena.

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a congressional hearing Wednesday but walked out roughly half an hour into it — right as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia began speaking.

"Thank you, Mr. Chairman," Greene said when she was recognized. Moments later, Biden stood up and began walking out.

"Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you're afraid of my words," Greene said as Biden left the hearing room. Others were heard exclaiming in the background and one person was overheard asking, "Where's he going?"

"Aw," Greene said. "Wow, that's too bad."

Hunter Biden walks out on Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/6z28xG6ly6 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

The House Oversight Committee was meeting to vote on whether to hold Biden, President Joe Biden's son, in contempt of Congress after he failed to appear for a closed-door deposition last month in response to a subpoena.

Biden said he would only testify publicly. He told reporters at a press conference last month that GOP Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the oversight committee, had previously said he would "drop everything" if Biden wanted to answer questions in a public setting.

Even before Biden walked out, the hearing had already devolved into chaos. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, reacted to the president's son's attendance by arguing that he should be "immediately sent to jail."

"You are the epitome of White privilege, coming into the Oversight committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed, What are you afraid of," Mace said. "You have no balls."

House Republicans are currently conducting an impeachment inquiry into the president, which includes questions about whether he improperly benefited from Hunter Biden and his other family members' business deals while serving as vice president. Thus far, Republicans have yet to find any direct evidence of wrongdoing. They have billed Hunter Biden as a key potential witness for their investigation.

If the Oversight panel holds Biden in contempt, the next step will likely be a vote of the entire House. If the House holds the president's son in contempt, then it will be up to the Justice Department on whether or not to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

In recent years, Attorney General Merrick Garland has pursued some but not all contempt charges that came out of the House January 6 committee's probe. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon was convicted for defying his congressional subpoena. While Garland's department ultimately decided not to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows' case was tricky as he initially cooperated with the January 6 probe before ultimately refusing to testify.

