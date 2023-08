Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology unveiled on Monday a new platform it developed in-house for making vehicles, which its chief executive said it wants to license to other automakers. The "Four Leaf Clover" architecture features an integrated computing platform capable of controlling all intelligent functions including an EV's autonomous driving and smart cockpit functions, Leapmotor's CEO Zhu Jiangming told reporters in Shanghai. Leapmotor is in advanced talks with two foreign companies about such partnerships, including a new player in the electric vehicle segment, which could produce Leapmotor-developed models in overseas markets, Zhu said without elaborating.