Hunter Biden's ex-stripper lover requests to change their child's last name to Biden

The mother of Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter requested in court to change the last name of her child so she can "benefit from carrying the Biden family name."

Lunden Roberts, a former exotic dancer, made the request through her lawyer Tuesday in a case where Hunter asked to lower his child support payments. Roberts' lawyer asked the court to dismiss this request due to Hunter's "long, and lengthy, history of attempting to avoid discovery by filing endless and recurrent motions for protective orders." She countered with a request that their daughter, Navy, takes the Biden last name.

Hunter Biden requested to lower his child support to his daughter, Navy

"To the extent this [estrangement] is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family," her lawyer wrote, according to documents first reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and reviewed by the New York Post.

Hunter initially claimed he had no recollection of meeting Roberts, but he was later ordered to pay child support in 2020 after a DNA test proved he is the father of Navy.

Hunter Biden embraces his wife, Melissa Cohens, as their son Beau plays in the ocean

Roberts' lawyer argued that the Biden last name would benefit Navy because it is "now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful." The lawyer also asked for information on the federal tax fraud investigation into Hunter, for which Roberts reportedly testified.

Roberts previously worked at a strip club in Washington, D.C. She claims neither Hunter nor his father, the president, have met the child.

Hunter Biden's ex-stripper lover claims he, nor his father, the president, have met her child

President Biden refused to provide security for Roberts and her daughter after they were threatened by her ex-fiancé, who is an MMA fighter, according to The Daily Mail.

Roberts was on the payroll of Hunter's consulting firm while she was pregnant, according to text messages reviewed by The Post.