Hunter Biden's explicit laptop images released by former Donald Trump employee

A former Donald Trump aide has published almost 9,000 images of Joe Biden’s son Hunter online, after claiming it took months to censor compromising images of him nude and with drugs and prostitutes.

The photographs come from a cache of material obtained from a laptop the US president’s son reportedly took to a computer repair shop in Delaware.

The contents were passed to the media and a number of the photos were published ahead of the presidential election in 2020 in an attempt to embarrass the Biden campaign.

The latest images were published online by Marco Polo, a Right-wing non-profit organisation founded by Garrett Ziegler, a former employee of Mr Trump.

They show the younger Mr Biden, 53, naked and apparently taking drugs and in the company of sex workers. Hunter’s battle with drug addiction is well documented.

The photographs are dated between 2008 and 2019. Mixed in with the explicit images are a selection of family pictures, showing members of the Biden clan - including the president - holidaying in Rome.

Other photographs were purportedly taken in locations including Hawaii, Kosovo, China, London and Paris.

Mr Ziegler defended the decision to release the images, telling the Daily Mail: “If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”

The photographs are presented in chronological order and include geolocation tags, allowing users to see where they were taken on a world map.

Mr Ziegler said it took “months” to go through the images and edit out any graphic material.

Earlier this year, lawyers for Mr Biden wrote to the US Justice Department calling for a criminal investigation into close allies of Mr Trump and others who accessed and disseminated data from the laptop.

