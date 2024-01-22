Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, appeal rejected by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former business partner of Hunter Biden who was convicted in 2018 for his role in a scheme surrounding the fraudulent sale of more than $60 million in tribal bonds.

Devon Archer was sentenced to a year and day in prison last year, and a Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied Archer’s appeal of his sentence.

Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was not involved in the scheme.

While Archer was appealing his sentence, House Republicans questioned him about other business dealings. Both Archer and Biden served on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Republicans have looked for evidence that Joe Biden was also involved in and benefited from his family’s business dealings.

Archer told the House Oversight and Accountability Committee last year that Hunter Biden put his father on the speaker phone with associates about 20 times during a 10-year partnership. But, Archer, testified, "there was no business conversation."

"It was, you know, just general niceties and, you know, conversation in general about the geography, about the weather, whatever it may be,” Archer testified.

In addition to his prison sentence, Archer was also ordered to forfeit $15.7 million and pay $43.4 million in restitution.

The Supreme Court in 2021 rejected an initial appeal by Archer. In his second appeal, Archer raised a new issue about a mistake made by the district court in calculating the sentencing range. The Justice Department argued that Archer waited too long to raise an objection.

