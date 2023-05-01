Hunter Biden's lawyers say he has already paid $750K in child support as he fights to reduce payments

Hunter Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hunter Biden's attorneys revealed Monday that he has paid $750,000 so far in child support.

The president's son is fighting to reduce his child support payments to the mother of one of his kids.

Lunden Roberts, who has a 4-year-old with Hunter, accused him of concealing his financial situation.

Hunter Biden's attorneys revealed in an Arkansas court on Monday that the first son has paid $750,000 so far to the mother of one of his children as he fights to reduce his child support payments.

Multiple news outlets, including the New York Post and CNN, reported that a lawyer for President Joe Biden's son said he has paid the six-figure sum in child support to former stripper Lunden Roberts, who Hunter has a four-year-old daughter with.

Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, contended in the Independence County courthouse in Batesville that Hunter has been paying $20,000 a month to support the youngster, Navy Joan, since a DNA test confirmed he was the girl's biological father in 2019, the Post reported.

Both Hunter, 53, and Roberts, 32, were in the courtroom for the roughly two-hour-long hearing.

During the hearing, the judge ordered that Hunter must respond to written questions about his financial dealings, including investments, sales of his artwork, and other monetary transactions, CNN reported.

The judge also said Hunter will have to participate in a deposition in mid-June and answer questions under oath, according to the news outlet.

A trial to decide whether Hunter's child support payments can be decreased is slated to take place in July, CNN reported.

Last week, a lawyer for Roberts filed a 12-page brief accusing the president's son of mischaracterizing his financial situation in an effort to reduce his child support payments.

"Mr. Biden claims to be nothing more than a Yale-educated attorney/artist who is somewhat financially destitute and needs his child support adjusted," the brief said. "However, for an artist living on meager means, Mr. Biden is living lavishly."

It continued, "He travels the world on the safest and most comfortable airplane in existence—Air Force One."

The brief also took aim at Hunter's group of powerful lawyers, calling them "some of the most expensive attorneys on planet Earth."

Hunter initially disputed he was the father of Navy Joan, but a DNA test proved paternity and he eventually settled and agreed to pay the previously undisclosed amount of monthly child support.

The case was closed in 2020 but reopened last fall after Hunter sought to reduce his child support payments.

Read the original article on Business Insider