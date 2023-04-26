Hunter Biden's legal team meets with Justice Department prosecutors

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden's legal team met with prosecutors at the Justice Department on Wednesday to discuss potential charges against the president's son in the ongoing Delaware criminal investigation, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The DOJ and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware declined to comment. Hunter Biden's attorney did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

As NBC News previously reported, federal prosecutors are considering charging the younger Biden with two misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes, one felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for a year of taxes, and a potential felony gun charge related to a firearm purchase.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump and retained by President Joe Biden's administration, will decide whether to file charges against Hunter Biden.

“In the ordinary course, in a federal criminal tax case, and pursuant to policy and practice, defense attorneys get a meeting for the asking," said Chuck Rosenberg, an NBC News legal analyst and former U.S. attorney. "They typically use that meeting to try to persuade Justice Department prosecutors not to charge their client, often to no avail."

CNN first reported on Wednesday's meeting.

Earlier this month, a lawyer representing an IRS special agent told lawmakers that his client is seeking whistleblower protections to provide testimony to Congress about the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Wednesday's meeting comes just one day after President Joe Biden announced his re-election bid. Republicans have previously used Hunter Biden in pushes against the president.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com