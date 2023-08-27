'Hunter Biden's not on the ballot': Chris Christie warns Republicans playing down Donald Trump's indictments

WASHINGTON — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday rebuked the notion that Hunter Biden’s ongoing criminal investigation was similar to former President Donald Trump’s various indictments when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, saying Hunter Biden is “not on the ballot.”

Christie said it is “just wishful thinking” for Republican voters to focus on Hunter Biden’s investigation while ignoring Trump’s four criminal indictments.

“Look, Hunter Biden’s not on the ballot,” Christie said. “Some of those voters who say the Hunter Biden thing matters but Donald Trump’s doesn’t, that’s just wishful thinking.”

“The fact is that the two people who would be on the ballot if we nominated Donald Trump will be Donald Trump and (President) Joe Biden, not Hunter Biden,” Christie continued. “And the fact is it’s the conduct of the people who are running for office that’s going to matter the most.”

While it is possible Joe Biden could face investigations in the future, Christie said “the fact is, right now, Donald Trump is out on bail in four different jurisdictions in this country.”

He predicted that it was an “impossibility” for Trump to beat Joe Biden if he is the nominee, given his criminal indictments. The former New Jersey governor warned GOP voters that a second term for the Biden administration could include a “packed Supreme Court, potentially the elimination of the filibuster and a lot more.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christie: 'Wishful thinking' to knock Hunter Biden, not Donald Trump