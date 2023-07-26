Hunter Biden's plea deal could fall apart

The News

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on federal tax crimes could fall apart after a judge voiced concerns about the terms of the agreement Wednesday.

According to reports, Donald Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika asked whether the deal was tied to an additional felony gun charge Biden is facing.

The deal then appeared to hit a snag over disagreements between the prosecution and Biden’s legal team about whether the deal would protect the president’s son from prosecution on future charges.

Federal prosecutors said that there is still an ongoing investigation into Biden, and it could in theory lead to future charges.

An attorney for Biden then said that as far is he is concerned, the deal is ”null and void,” CBS News reported.

The court took a recess, and it’s unclear if the deal is still on the table.

Biden was charged with failing to pay federal taxes and one felony count of of unlawful possession of a gun while addicted to a substance. According to a June court filing, he had reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to plead guilty to the two tax charges and avoid being prosecuted for the firearm charge. The deal is subject to Noreika’s approval.