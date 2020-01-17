Hunter bitten on head by venomous snake hanging above him from tree

JACKSON, Miss. – It's the stuff of nightmares.

A Mississippi hunter was taking the last of his dog pack back to a truck on Wednesday evening when he encountered a flooded ditch. He found a narrow spot where he could jump across. When he leaned forward to jump, he felt a severe pain on the left side of his head.

"As soon as I leaned forward it was, 'Bam,'" said Tyler Hardy of Philadelphia, Miss.. "As soon as it hit me I thought it was some sort of massive impact he struck me so hard.

"I thought somebody had shot me or hit me with an axe. It knocked the fire out of me. I just could not believe the force the snake had when it hit me."

Tyler Hardy of Philadelphia, Mississippi, said the burning and swelling caused by the copperhead snake bite on his head Jan. 15, 2020, began spreading within minutes of the bite. More

Hardy had no idea what had hit him at the moment, but when he shined his light on a branch near his head he saw something he never expected.

"I backed up and shined my light to see what was in the tree and I saw the snake coiled up on a limb," Hardy said. "It struck at me again and fell out of the tree that time."

The bite began to burn severely

Hardy and his hunting partner, Michael Kilpatrick, also of Philadelphia, both identified the snake as a copperhead, which is common in Mississippi and venomous. They grabbed the dog and loaded her and their gear in the truck. Even though that took only a couple of minutes, Hardy was already feeling the effects of the bite.

Related: Snake Bites Man’s Face As He Tries to Enter Friend’s House

'I had nowhere to go': Mississippi hunter battles rattlesnake in deer stand

He's Facebook famous: Deer-tracking dog recovers hundreds of trophies for Mississippi hunters

"It was about 4 inches above my ear," Hardy said. "It started burning and swelling.

"It was a lot of severe burning. By the time I got in the truck the burning was spreading. It started spreading rapidly, the swelling."

Amazingly, the two hunters didn't panic. Hardy said he called his wife on the way to the hospital. He also called Neshoba General hospital so the emergency medical team would be prepared when he arrived.

Tyler Hardy, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, said it appears one of the copperhead's fangs turned downward when it hit his skull while the other fang hit his skull and stopped. Crofab, an antivenom, was administered at a local hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and then he was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. More

He received five vials of antivenom

Hardy said Crofab, an antivenom, was administered while at the hospital. Then he was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

He received five vials of Crofab to help with the effects of the bite and soon began feeling better. After a day of hospital care doctors agreed to release him because his wife is a nurse practitioner and could monitor his condition.