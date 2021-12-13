Hunter Boesch of Port St. Lucie ordered to serve life term in 2016 murder of Beau Hartman

FORT PIERCE — A Port St. Lucie man convicted in October of first-degree felony murder related to a 2016 homicide will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, a judge ordered Monday.

Hunter Boesch, 25, faced an automatic life prison term after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm and other charges in the Feb. 16, 2016 shooting death of Beau Hartman, 29, of Port St. Lucie.

He was ordered to serve an additional 25 years for convictions of attempted robbery, attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, Chief Assistant State Attorney Steve Gosnell said Monday.

Boesh was arrested a year after the murder while incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail on unrelated charges, court records show.

At his trial, prosecutors said Boesch murdered Hartman outside a house in the 3000 block of Southeast Darien Road, in Port St. Lucie.

At the time, Hartman had been at the single-story home hanging out with friends after work. Shortly after Hartman arrived, people inside heard a loud pounding at the door and someone in the house saw a man with a mask outside, Gosnell said.

Hartman grabbed an umbrella and ran outside toward the side of the house, where he was hit twice by bullets fired from a shotgun.

Hartman fell down but made it back inside the house where his friends called 911.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Boesch and two codefendants had planned to rob another man who’d been staying at the house, Gosnell said, but ended up shooting Hartman.

Court records show Boesch's accused accomplices William Caleb Rummage, 24, and Johnathan Paul Sims, 25, still face identical charges.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hunter Boesch to serve life term in 2016 murder of Beau Hartman, 29