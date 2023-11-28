Hunter dies trapped in burning tree stand as wife tries to help him, PA officials say

A Pennsylvania hunter died after his tree stand caught fire and he couldn’t escape the flames, officials say.

Raymond Seville Jr. and his wife drove to his hunting stand, near Belfast Township, early in the morning on Saturday, Nov. 25, Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders told McClatchy News. Seville, who was in his late 70s, had mobility issues and his wife helped him climb up to his perch, Souders said.

About 20 minutes after arriving, Seville tried to light a propane heater when he and the tree stand suddenly burst into flames, according to Souders.

With his limited mobility, Seville was essentially trapped in place, Souders said.

“His wife attempted to get him out, but they were an older couple and she was not physically able,” he said.

Seville was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:30 a.m., Souders said, adding that his cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a gas leak.

Seville left the heater, which had a hose running to a 20-pound cylinder of propane, in his tree stand all year, Souders said. Left exposed in nature, it’s likely that the hose deteriorated or was chewed on by rodents, he said.

Propane leaked from the hose and “saturated” Seville’s clothing and tree stand, then ignited when he turned on the heater, Souders said, “which explains why a major portion of the fire extended to his lower extremities.”

Belfast Township is roughly 110 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

