Hunter discovers human remains in Gaston County, police say

A hunter discovered human remains Wednesday near Cherryville, Gaston County police said.

Police officers were called to the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads at about 11:30 a.m.

Crime scene detectives and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene.

The identification of the remains has not been identified in the ongoing investigation, police said.

