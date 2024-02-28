Hunter education classes in Great Falls beginning March 12

Registration is now open for in-person hunter education classes in Great Falls and surrounding communities. The class is free and required for anyone born after January 1, 1985, to obtain a Montana hunting license. Advanced registration is required and is now available online at fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter-education.

The class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 12, 13, 14, 18, 19 and 21 at the Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls. Attendance at a field course on the morning of Saturday, March 23, is also required. Students are required to pick up materials and complete the course manual before attending the first class.

Other hunter education courses are also open for registration in these north-central Montana communities: Conrad on March 4, Fairfield on March 5, Choteau on March 7, and in Lewistown on March 25.

In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are available free to anyone aged 10 and older and are led by trained volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and outdoor skills.

Montana also provides a self-paced online-only hunter education course that is available for anyone 12 and older. The online course provides a convenience for those who are comfortable with E-Learning or who already have a good firearms and hunting background. Students ages 12 through 17 who take Hunter or Bowhunter Education online will also be required to pass an in-person field day. There will be a field day for online students in Great Falls on the afternoon of March 23. More information on the field day for online students is available at www.register-ed.com/events/view/210287.

For more information on these courses, visit fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter-education.

For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2024 season, they must be 12-years old by January 16, 2025. Students aged 10 and 11 can take the in-person classroom course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12.

To purchase or apply for a Montana hunting license, anyone born after January 1, 1985, must complete a hunter education course issued by Montana, any other state, or any Canadian province.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Hunter education classes in Great Falls beginning March 12